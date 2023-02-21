Salem College Sees Record Number of Applications for Fall 2023
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (FEBRUARY 21, 2023)— A record number of high school students have applied to Salem College to be part of the Class of 2027. For the first time in its history, Salem has received more than 2,000 applications, with fall 2023 showing an increase of 67% over last year’s end-of-the-year tally of 1,347 applications for fall 2022, itself an institutional record.
“It is no surprise that students, families and high school guidance counselors are responding to Salem’s new focus on preparing women to be leaders in health. Prospective students are telling our admissions team that they are excited about combining a liberal arts college education with a plan to become leaders,” said James McCoy, Ph.D., Vice President of Enrollment at Salem. “The College has seen out-of-state applications increase by 85%, with Georgia and Kentucky up by more than 500%, and applications from international students up by 20%.”
Salem has traditionally enrolled first-year classes of under 200 students, the majority of whom live on its residential campus. It offers several full-tuition scholarships to students with exceptional academic and leadership potential, including its unique Salem Scholars program for students focused on becoming health leaders.
Salem will host accepted student events on Saturday, February 25, 2023 and at an overnight accepted student event March 25 – 26, 2023. Students interested in attending Salem College are invited to tour its historic campus in person on Mondays – Saturdays, as well as through its virtual tour at: Salem.edu/tour.
About Salem Academy and College
Celebrating 250 years, Salem Academy and College is built upon a foundation of empowering and preparing girls and women from all around the world to effect change, shatter expectations and lead. The institution focuses on developing tomorrow’s health leaders and change agents in the STEAM fields and liberal arts. Salem Academy and College is ranked No. 1 among National Liberal Arts Colleges in the category of Top Performers on Social Mobility in the 2023 edition of U.S. News Best Colleges.
Salem Academy and College is located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, a vibrant college town known for arts and innovation. For more information about Salem Academy, please visit SalemAcademy.com or more information about Salem College, please visit Salem.edu.
