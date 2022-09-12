Salem College Ranked No. 1 in U.S. News & World Report Social Mobility Ranking
Ranked No. 2 in National Liberal Arts Colleges in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, NC(SEPTEMBER 12, 2022)—In its 2022 – 2023 Best Colleges rankings released today, U.S. News & World Report ranked Salem College No. 1 among all National Liberal Arts Colleges in America as a Top Performer on Social Mobility. Salem College has rapidly moved up the national ranking for Social Mobility, from No. 10 in 2020 and No. 4 in 2021 to No. 1 in 2022.
This social mobility ranking measures the extent to which schools enroll and successfully graduate students who received Pell grants. During the period evaluated, 57% of all Salem College students were Pell grant recipients and 70% of those recipients graduated. Institutions are ranked more highly where the Pell grant recipient graduation rate closely matches the graduation rate of the rest of the student body.
U.S. News & World Report also ranked Salem College as the No. 2 National Liberal Arts College in North Carolina, second only to Davidson College. Salem College has been ranked among the top three National Liberal Arts Colleges in North Carolina for the past seven years.
In addition, Salem College moved up 12 places over its 2021 ranking to place the school at No. 124 among National Liberal Arts Colleges (up from No. 136 last year).
“We are extremely honored by Salem College’s top national ranking for social mobility, which demonstrates our long-standing commitment to make educational opportunities and success accessible and affordable for all students,” Salem Academy and College President Summer J. McGee, Ph.D. said. “The U.S. News & World Report rankings of Salem, including our position as the second ranked National Liberal Arts College in North Carolina, reflects the dedication and quality of our exceptional faculty and staff to teaching excellence and student success.”
“Salem has a 250-year-old history as a leader in educating women and girls in America and was founded with the mission of making education accessible to all. We are proud of our long-standing track record of educating students who are prepared to make a bold impact locally, nationally and globally and who are committed to making the world a better, healthier and more equitable place,” McGee added.
The complete U.S. News & World Report rankings are available at USnews.com/colleges.
About Salem Academy and College
Salem Academy and College, celebrating 250 years and built upon a foundation of empowering and preparing girls and women from all around the world to effect change, shatter expectations and lead. Exclusively focused on developing tomorrow’s health leaders and change agents in the STEAM fields and liberal arts.
Salem Academy and College is located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, a vibrant college town known for arts and innovation. For more information about Salem Academy, please visitSalemAcademy.com. For more information about Salem College, please visit Salem.edu.
