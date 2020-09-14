Only College in North Carolina Ranked among the Top 10 for Social Mobility
WINSTON-SALEM, NC - In its annual listings released today, U.S. News & World Report ranked Salem College tied for No. 10 nationwide as a Top Performer on Social Mobility among National Liberal Arts Colleges. Salem was the only college in North Carolina that ranked among the Top 10 for social mobility. The Social Mobility Index measures the extent to which a college educates more economically disadvantaged students who receive Pell Grants and graduates them into good paying jobs.
In addition, U.S. News & World Report ranked Salem College as tied for No. 3 among liberal arts colleges in North Carolina in its listing of the “Best National Liberal Arts Colleges.”
“The incredible faculty and staff at Salem College deserve the credit for our Top 10 national ranking for the second year in a row as a Best Performer on Social Mobility,” Salem College Interim President Susan Henking said. “Salem consistently ranks as a leader among women’s colleges in America, and we’re proud of our longstanding track record of propelling graduates to success.”
“Salem’s graduates continue to make a bold impact locally, nationally, and globally,” Henking added. “We look forward to celebrating the many impactful accomplishments of Salem’s graduates as we plan for our school’s 250th anniversary in 2022.”
Complete U.S. News & World Report rankings are available at usnews.com/colleges.
About Salem Academy and College
Salem Academy and College is the oldest educational institution for girls and women in the United States. With more than 18,000 alumnae who serve as entrepreneurs, physicians, researchers, artists, lawyers, teachers, community volunteers, and corporate executives, Salem Academy and Salem College continues to educate the next generation of global leaders. For more information about Salem Academy, please visit salemacademy.com. For more information about Salem College, please visit salem.edu.
