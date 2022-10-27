Salem College, Campbell Law School Partner to Create Accelerated Dual Degree
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (OCTOBER 27, 2022)—Salem College and Campbell University School of Law have partnered to create an accelerated dual-degree option for students seeking to earn bachelor’s and juris doctor degrees.
Under the 3+3 accelerated dual degree program, Salem College students can earn an undergraduate degree and a juris doctor from Campbell Law in six years rather than seven, saving both time and money. A student enrolled in the 3+3 program will spend three years at Salem College, completing general education requirements and the coursework for their major. In their fourth year, the student will begin study at Campbell Law, and the credits earned during that year will complete their undergraduate degree while counting toward their law degree.
This program is available to students of select majors at Salem College. Salem College’s pre-professional programs, including their pre-law program, prepare students for the rigorous course of study experienced in law school.
Salem College and Campbell Law School share many characteristics that make this partnership attractive to students. Both institutions offer small class sizes and various organizations that help their communities and beyond.
“This is a unique pathway for the top Salem College students to focus on law school early in their collegiate careers,” said Campbell Law Dean J. Rich Leonard.
ABOUT CAMPBELL LAW SCHOOL
Since its founding in 1976, Campbell Law has developed lawyers who possess moral conviction, social compassion, and professional competence, and who view the law as a calling to serve others. Among its accolades, the school has been recognized by the American Bar Association (ABA) as having the nation’s top Professionalism Program and by the American Academy of Trial Lawyers for having the nation’s best Trial Advocacy Program. Campbell Law boasts more than 4,700 alumni, who make their home in nearly all 50 states and beyond. In 2021, Campbell Law celebrated 45 years of graduating legal leaders and 12 years of being in a state-of-the-art facility in the heart of North Carolina’s Capital City.
ABOUT SALEM ACADEMY AND COLLEGE
Salem Academy and College, celebrating 250 years and built upon a foundation of empowering and preparing girls and women from all around the world to effect change, shatter expectations and lead. Exclusively focused on developing tomorrow’s health leaders and change agents in STEAM fields and liberal arts.
Salem Academy and College is located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, a vibrant college town known for arts and innovation. For more information about Salem Academy, please visit SalemAcademy.com. For more information about Salem College, please visit Salem.edu.
