Both Salem Academy and Salem College Accepting Applications for Spring Enrollment
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (NOVEMBER 9, 2020)—Salem Academy and College has announced to students, faculty, and staff that Salem Academy day school students will return to campus for the spring term beginning Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Salem Academy boarding students and Salem College students will continue remote learning for the spring.
Salem Academy, located in Winston-Salem, is a boarding and day school exclusive to girls grades 9 through 12. Salem College, also in Winston-Salem, is a private liberal arts women's college and accepts men at the graduate level and in the Martha H. Fleer Center for Adult Education.
“As was the case last summer and during the fall semester, the leadership of Salem Academy and College has very carefully and thoughtfully reflected on our circumstances as we continue to face a global pandemic,” Salem Academy and College Interim President Susan Henking said. “More recently, we have looked to specific local, regional, and national circumstances to evaluate whether residential students should return to campus next spring.
“After extensive discussion and deliberation, we have decided that the answers are not the same for our College and Academy students. Salem College students will continue remote learning for the spring. Salem Academy day students will return to campus while Academy boarding students will continue remote learning,” Henking said. “Differences between the Academy and the College make it evident that while we are one Salem, separate approaches to our future are appropriate for the Academy and the College this spring.”
Henking pointed to the current rise and projected upward trend of the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming months as the backdrop for making the decision. She said Salem’s leadership decided that Salem Academy day students could return to campus because of the small number of students involved and because of the confidence in Salem’s ability to maintain high standards of health-related safety within the confined spaces where they attend classes. Salem Academy has approximately 40 day students.
“Our focus on the health of our students, staff, and faculty means that we cannot open any of the residence halls of the Academy or College,” Henking added. “The safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty, and staff is always of utmost importance in our decision-making process, which led to the conclusion that the majority of our students should not return to our beautiful campus for spring.”
Salem Academy is continuing to accept applications for the spring 2021 term. The Academy is holding a virtual open house on Friday, November 13 at 4:30 p.m. Additional information is available at salemacademy.com.
Similarly, Salem College—including its graduate programs and the Fleer Center for Adult Education—is accepting applications for spring semester. The Fleer Center is holding an adult student information session on Thursday, November 19 at 6 p.m. Salem College is holding a virtual open house for prospective students on Saturday, November 21 at 11 a.m. Additional information about Salem College, the graduate programs, and the Fleer Center is available at salem.edu.
About Salem Academy and College
Salem Academy and College is the oldest educational institution for girls and women in the United States. With more than 18,000 alumnae who serve as entrepreneurs, physicians, researchers, artists, lawyers, teachers, community volunteers, and corporate executives, Salem Academy and Salem College continues to educate the next generation of global leaders. For more information about Salem Academy, please visit salemacademy.com. For more information about Salem College, please visit salem.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.