WINSTON-SALEM, NC (FEBRUARY 11, 2021)—Salem Academy and College has promoted Ray Celeste Tanner to assistant director of admissions and communication.
She had served as an admissions counselor at Salem Academy and College since September 2019. In her new role, she will oversee the development and implementation of the Customer Relations Management (CRM) system and event, telephone, and digital campaigns.
A native of King George, Virginia, Tanner received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication from the University of Mary Washington and a Master of Arts degree in communication from Wake Forest University.
About Salem Academy and College
Salem Academy and College is the oldest educational institution for girls and women in the United States. With more than 18,000 alumnae who serve as entrepreneurs, physicians, researchers, artists, lawyers, teachers, community volunteers, and corporate executives, Salem Academy and Salem College continues to educate the next generation of global leaders. For more information about Salem Academy, please visit salemacademy.com. For more information about Salem College, please visit salem.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.