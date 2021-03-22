WINSTON-SALEM, NC (MARCH 17, 2021)—Salem College plans to hold an in-person Commencement Ceremony for graduating students on Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m. at Truist Stadium in downtown Winston-Salem. Salem Academy, a school for girls grades 9 through 12, plans to hold its Graduation Ceremony on May 29 at 10 a.m. on Salem’s campus at its outdoor venue known as the May Dell.
“We know how difficult the past year has been for Salem students and their families,” Salem Academy and College Interim President Susan Henking said. “I’m incredibly proud of how our students have adapted, persevered, and succeeded and look forward to joining our faculty to confer degrees and celebrate accomplishments at Salem College’s Commencement and Salem Academy’s Graduation.”
Henking noted that the size of Salem Academy’s senior class is much smaller than that of Salem College, which allows for Salem Academy’s Graduation to take place on Salem’s campus. The Salem College Commencement Ceremony will be livestreamed for those students and their families who are not able to be there in person. Salem Academy will post a recording of the Graduation Ceremony on its website salemacademy.com after the event.
Given the continuing concerns regarding the pandemic and the restrictions that remain in place, Salem College will limit the number of guests to eight per graduating senior at the Truist Stadium event. Salem Academy will limit guests to three per graduating senior at the event on Salem’s campus.
“As we celebrate together, we will remain cautious. The health and safety of Salem students and their families as well as our faculty and staff remain our top priority, and there will be appropriate protocols in place for our upcoming ceremonies,” Henking added. “Both Salem College and Salem Academy will hold a number of other year-end events this spring that will be a mix of in-person and virtual.”
About Salem Academy and College
Salem Academy and College is the oldest educational institution for girls and women in the United States. With more than 18,000 alumnae who serve as entrepreneurs, physicians, researchers, artists, lawyers, teachers, community volunteers, and corporate executives, Salem Academy and Salem College continues to educate the next generation of global leaders. For more information about Salem Academy, please visit salemacademy.com. For more information about Salem College, please visit salem.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.