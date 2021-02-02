Free FAFSA Guidance Open to the Public, Including Spanish Session
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (FEBRUARY 1, 2021)—Salem Academy and College is holding several admissions events during February. The events include a spring open house for Salem Academy; an information session for Salem College; an open house for the Martha H. Fleer Center for Adult Education; and two Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) workshops, including one in Spanish. All events are being presented virtually and are free and open to the public.
Salem Academy, a boarding and day school with a rigorous college preparatory curriculum for girls grades 9-12 will host a virtual open house that will take place Wednesday, February 3 at 6 p.m. The open house will provide an opportunity for prospective families to learn more about Salem Academy. It will include a virtual tour of Salem Academy’s beautiful campus as well as an opportunity to meet current Salem Academy students and faculty. Attendees will also hear about the admissions process, scholarships, and financial aid. To register, please go to salemacademy.com.
Salem College, a private women's college, will present a FAFSA Friday event on Friday, February 5 at 5:30 p.m. FAFSA Friday will provide information about applying for financial aid, including tips for completing the FAFSA applications from the Salem College Financial Aid Office. The event is open to prospective students of Salem College and those who are considering other colleges and universities. To register, please go to salem.edu/admissions/events.
Salem College will present a virtual information session called Discover Salem College on Tuesday, February 16 at 5:30 p.m. Led by a Salem College admissions counselor, the event will provide an overview of Salem College as well as offer an opportunity for prospective students to ask questions. To register, please go to salem.edu/admissions/events. Students who are interested in Salem College but cannot attend the February 16 event can schedule a meeting with an admissions counselor at salem.edu/virtualvisit.
The Martha H. Fleer Center for Adult Education at Salem College will present an information session on Wednesday, February 17 at 6 p.m. The Fleer Center offers female and male students ages 23 and older the opportunity to continue their education and receive a bachelor’s degree from Salem College. To register for the Fleer Center open house, please go to admissions.salem.edu/register/FebFleer.
Salem College will host a second FAFSA Friday event on Friday, February 26 at 5:30 p.m. The event will be similar to the February 5 FAFSA Friday but will be presented in Spanish by a member of the Salem College admissions team. To register, please go to salem.edu/admissions/events.
In addition, Salem College’s graduate studies program will present information sessions for the Master of Education degree in school counseling on Tuesday, February 2 at 7 p.m.; the Master of Education degree in educational leadership on Tuesday, February 16 at 6:30; and the Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) and residency licensure on Tuesday, February 23 at 7 p.m. To register for any of the graduate program information sessions, please go to salem.edu/teacher-education/graduate-studies and click on the program of interest in the introductory paragraph.
About Salem Academy and College
Salem Academy and College is the oldest educational institution for girls and women in the United States. With more than 18,000 alumnae who serve as entrepreneurs, physicians, researchers, artists, lawyers, teachers, community volunteers, and corporate executives, Salem Academy and Salem College continues to educate the next generation of global leaders. For more information about Salem Academy, please visit salemacademy.com. For more information about Salem College, please visit salem.edu.
