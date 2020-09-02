WINSTON-SALEM, NC (September 2, 2020)—Salem Academy and College announced that Daniel Prosterman, Associate Professor of History and Race and Ethnicity Studies, has accepted the position of Interim Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs and Dean of the College at Salem College, effective September 1, 2020. Prosterman is taking on the position previously held by Richard Vinson, Dean of Undergraduate Studies, Registrar, and Director of Institutional Research, who agreed to remain in the role of Interim Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs until the end of summer 2020.
“Since his arrival at Salem College in 2008, Professor Prosterman has served Salem and our students with dedication and distinction,” said Susan Henking, Interim President of Salem Academy and College. “He is well qualified for his new role. He has served as the Director of the College’s General Education program—the Salem Impact Core Curriculum—and the program in Race and Ethnicity Studies, developing core curricula that prepare Salem students to change the world. In addition to his teaching, he has demonstrated his commitment to our students by directing independent research projects, supervising internships, and guiding students through the graduate school application process.”
Prosterman received a Bachelor of Science in Journalism degree from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University as well as a Master of Arts degree in Public History and a Doctor of Philosophy in History from New York University. His book Defining Democracy: Electoral Reform and the Struggle for Power in New York City was published by Oxford University Press in 2013. He is currently writing Atomic Dreams: Creating a Nuclear World, which examines the global impact of atomic science before the Cold War. In addition, Prosterman and Megan E. Bryant, his spouse, have co-authored a four-book series for young readers entitled Citizen Baby, published by Penguin Workshop in May 2020.
About Salem Academy and College
Salem Academy and College is the oldest educational institution for girls and women in the United States. With more than 18,000 alumnae who serve as entrepreneurs, physicians, researchers, artists, lawyers, teachers, community volunteers, and corporate executives, Salem Academy and Salem College continues to educate the next generation of global leaders. For more information about Salem Academy, please visit salemacademy.com. For more information about Salem College, please visit salem.edu.
