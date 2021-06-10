Free books for children at Blessing Park at Truist Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point Rockers on Sunday dedicated HYPE’s Little Free Library inside of their home ballpark, Truist Point. The Little Free Library is the only-known little free library to be housed inside a professional baseball stadium in the United States. The library was gifted to the Rockers by LEAP (Literacy Empowers All People).
HYPE’s Little Free Library was dedicated at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday at Blessing Park, just beyond the outfield wall at Truist Point.
The Free Library was constructed and is maintained by the Rockers in partnership with High Point LEAP, Ilderton Dodge, the High Point Fire Department and the United Way of Greater High Point.
The Little Free Library will help build on the Rock and Read Program that helps provide free books to children throughout the community including during the summer months when schools are closed. The Rock and Read program has provided over 1,100 books to children thus far with plans to provide over 2,000 books this year.
High Point LEAP is a grassroots, 501c3 nonprofit dropout intervention program dedicated to empowering children from cradle to college and families through literacy so children will graduate on-time, attend college and become 21st century leaders. LEAP provides wraparound literacy services for families year round. Their motto is “LEAP into knowledge so I can go to college!”
ABOVE PHOTO - Sunday, June 6, 2021: At the dedication/ribbon-cutting of HYPE’s Little Free Library at Truist Point. Pictured (L-R), HYPE The Rocking Horse (mascot of the High Point Rockers), LEAP participant Azealia Sanders (age 5) and Claire Robinson, Founder of High Point LEAP.
