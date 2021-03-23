Lynsey Sharpstene: Appalachian State Class of 2022
Lynsey Sharpstene was in the Ragsdale gym in September 2015 when Say Yes announced it was coming to Guilford County. Two and a half years later, she realized exactly what that meant. “It helped me get through my first whole year of college debt free, and I didn’t have to take out any loans. I get to focus more on my school instead of worrying about debt,” she says.
Now one year from graduation, Lynsey is ready to be the kind of teacher who cares, inspires and fights for her students, and she plans to do it right here in North Carolina.
The aspiring educator loved school from the very start, watching each teacher carefully and taking note of the qualities that made a good teacher, great. “In 2nd and 3rd grade I had a teacher; her name was Ms. Richardson at Pilot Elementary. She was always so nice to everybody, and she would teach things different ways to different students depending how they learned best.” Lynsey encountered more inspiring teachers as she continued in Guilford County Schools, connecting with two special teachers at Ragsdale. “I had Mr. Gardiner, and he was the first teach that I ever had who put an emphasis on mental health. And I had Ms. Murphy. She was so passionate about teaching AP Gov and she just got so into it. They helped me get an idea of what kind of teacher I want to be.”
She calls the past three years at Appalachian State “life-changing” and is staying on track toward her dream. Now one year from graduation, Lynsey is ready to be the kind of teacher who cares, inspires and fights for her students, and she plans to do it right here in North Carolina.
Say Yes Guilford is committed to providing access to support services and scholarships designed to prepare Guilford County Schools’ students for success in college, career and life. Since its inception in 2015, Say Yes Guilford has awarded over 10.3 million to GCS graduates, and our partnership with more than 100 private colleges and universities provided another $18.2 million for a total impact of over $28.5 million.
Say Yes Guilford scholarship registration is open for GCS seniors through June 1, 2021.
