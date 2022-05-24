Reynolda House Offers Free Admission to Military and Their Families Through Labor Day
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (MAY 16, 2022)— Reynolda House will offer free access to active-duty military, National Guard, and Reserve personnel and up to a total of five family members per military ID holder this summer under the Blue Star Museums program. The 2022 Blue Star Museums program begins on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 21, 2022 and ends on Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022.
Reynolda is one of more than 2,000 museums across the country to offer free admission to military personnel and their families this summer in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense.
“We are proud to participate in Blue Star Museums as a way to say thank you to our military personnel and their families,” Reynolda Executive Director Allison Perkins said. “We invite our service personnel to Reynolda this summer to experience the art, history, and beauty of all that Reynolda offers, including our amazing exhibitions on display this summer.”
As part of this summer’s free admission offering at the Museum, guests will have an opportunity to view three historic house exhibitions: substrata: the spirit of collage in 76 years of art will be on display in the West Bedroom Gallery until Jul. 31 and Louise Nevelson: Architect of Light and Shadow will be on display in the Northwest Bedroom Gallery until Sept. 18 and Still I Rise: The Black Experience at Reynolda will be on display in the Master Bedroom Gallery until Dec. 31.
Beginning July 15, visitors will be able to view Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism. Beginning in the 1960s, a small group of artists began examining their world through photographs and then creating paintings and prints that mimic those photographs with extraordinary precision. Chrome Dreams highlights the nostalgia associated with America’s post-war boom. For the exhibition, Reynolda has assembled 40 works of art that include glittering cityscapes, shiny storefront windows, and sleek automobiles that are icons of the period.
Reynolda extends free individual admission year-round to active military personnel. For more information, visit reynolda.org/free-museum-admission or call 336-758-5150.
Reynolda House, located at 2250 Reynolda Rd., is open to visitors Tuesday–Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Museum members, children 18 and under, students, military personnel, EBT cardholders, employees of Wake Forest University and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with valid ID receive free admission to the Museum. Passes to Reynolda House in English and Spanish are available to check out from every branch of the Forsyth County Public Library free of charge.
About Reynolda
Reynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Wing Gallery and historic house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops and services. Plan your visit at reynolda.org and use the free mobile app Reynolda Revealed to self-tour the estate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.