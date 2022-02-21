Reynolda Hosting Tuesday Gardening Series
Feb 22 through May 3—Advance registration is required.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Feb. 21, 2022)—Reynolda Gardens will host a Tuesday Gardening Series of lunchtime talks beginning February 22 and concluding on May 3. The series is for gardeners of all levels and will be offered both online and in person at the Gardens’ Education Wing.
All talks begin at 12:30 p.m. and will last approximately one hour. The cost to attend is $5 per event and is free for Friends of Reynolda Gardens and Wake Forest University faculty, staff, and students. Advance registration is required and may be made at reynolda.org/tuesdaytalks.
The series features:
Feb 22: The Versatility of Natural Dyes
Fiber artist Kelsey Brown will explore the world of natural dyes and the amazing ways they can be used. Learn more.
Mar 1: The Fascinating World of Ferns
Plant ecologist Lisa Lofland Gould will highlight the life cycle and natural history of ferns, explain how to differentiate species and more. Learn more.
Mar 8: Grow Your Own Spices
Author and spice-growing gardener Tasha Greer will share expert advice on how to harvest a bounty of culinary flavors like cardamom and cloves. Learn more.
Mar 15: 12 Things You Need to Grow Good Roses
Become a rose-growing ace with a little help from Winston-Salem Rose Society’s Jimmy Speas. Learn more.
Mar 22: Devotion: Diary of an Appalachian Garden
Author Mignon Durham will share relatable insights on the inspiration and soothing power of a garden. Learn more.
Mar 29: The Joys of Beekeeping
David Link, one of Reynolda’s resident beekeepers, will share just how sweet working with bees can be. Learn more.
Apr 12: Spring Plant Sale Preview
Gardens Director Jon Roethling will share an inside look at the plants featured in the popular Spring Plant Sale on April 23. Learn more.
Apr 26: Gourds: From Growing to Crafting
Award-winning gourd artist Judi Fleming will examine the vast variety of gourds cultivated for eating, crafting and scrubbing. Learn more.
May 3: Native Orchids of the Carolinas
Orchid expert John Nix will share his knowledge of orchids native to the Carolinas. Learn more.
Reynolda Gardens is always free and open to the public year-round from dawn to dusk. All proceeds from the Tuesday Gardening Series goes towards preserving the Gardens’ more than 134 acres.
About Reynolda
Reynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Wing Gallery and historic house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops and services.
Plan your visit at reynolda.org and use the free mobile app Reynolda Revealed to self-tour the estate.
