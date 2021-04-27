GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) is pleased to announce that Revolution Ridge, a $15.5M zoo expansion project, is scheduled to open to GSC members on May 20 at 9:00 a.m. and to all GSC guests on May 21 at 9:00 a.m. The opening of Revolution Ridge will be the culmination of the GSC’s Science City, USA master plan, unveiled in 2006.
Included in Revolution Ridge are habitats for animals such as the cassowary, kookaburra, okapi, pygmy hippo, Caribbean flamingo, fishing cat, sand cat, serval, black-footed cat and red pandas. In addition, the expansion features state-of-the-art Shearer Animal Hospital that allows guests to watch animal care in action, along with the Dr. Sigmund and Ellen Tannenbaum Conservation Center, where guests can learn more about the GSC’s research and conservation work - both of which are functions that, until now, have taken place behind the scenes. Two hundred and fifty yards of elevated boardwalk offers guests an up-close and unencumbered view of Revolution Ridge’s largest species, as well as overlooks for the Country Park lakefront, which will soon be enhanced as a part of phase one of the Battleground Parks District project.
Along with the opening of Revolution Ridge, the GSC is launching a mobile app featuring Keeper On Call. Through the free app, which is available for both Apple and Android devices, guests can use an augmented reality viewer to delve deeper into exhibits simply by pointing their smart devices at the Keeper On Call signs located at select exhibits.
The project was funded utilizing $4.7M remaining from the 2009 GSC city bond, private donations from the GSC’s Think BIG! campaign and through generous loan terms and support from Triad Business Bank. Due to the imminent financial impacts and losses created by the COVID-19 pandemic, in March of 2020, the GSC had to decide whether to keep building Revolution Ridge or halt construction. The GSC team unanimously agreed to move forward, thus avoiding even deeper construction debt associated with exponential cost increases of key materials, wood and steel.
Glenn Dobrogosz, CEO of the GSC, says, "Back in March of 2020 when we were all forced to shut our doors, everything was a guessing game as to what strategy would best position the GSC and the city of Greensboro for the future. Our team unified around one core concept – build for the future. We now know it was the absolute right move. The GSC is now perfectly positioned to help bring outside visitors back to the streets, shops, restaurants, hotels and cultural attractions of Greensboro and Guilford County. Following COVID-19, economic revitalization has never been more important for our city and citizens."
Revolution Ridge Opens May 21; GSC Member Preview Scheduled for May 20
- By Erica Brown
