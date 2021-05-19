Revolution Ridge: Greensboro Science Center Expands

The Greensboro Science Center has announced their new addition to the zoological park - Revolution Ridge. This 15.5 million dollar expansion project will open to the public on June 4, 2021, with a members-only preview on June 3.
Glenn Dobrogosz, the chief executive officer for GSC, addressed the unexpected two-week delay in opening in a press release sent out recently.
“The GSC Board of Directors and staff are in full agreement that a two-week delay in opening will ensure the greatest wow-factor and bang-for-your-buck for our guests — as well as the best experience for animal acclimation, which is critical to the welfare of these individuals,” he said.
Vice President of Animal Care and Welfare for GCS, Jessica Hoffman, provided some insight on the thought behind the new exhibit structures.
“We wanted to utilize the history of this land since we are right near a national battlefield park that took part in the revolutionary war where people fought for rights and freedom,” Hoffman said. “Many of these species today are fighting their own battle with survival and living in a growing earth where land spaces are disappearing.”
Hoffman said that it is important to preserve the animal’s history and inform others about the species visitors will see at the park.
“That is what we want to do, tell their stories. A lot of our new species are part of our species survival plan, along with a robust reading program to contribute to diversity among the ACA accreditation institutions,” she said.
Across from the current exhibit is the latest boardwalk that introduces new animals, including two Cassowaries named Dodo and Moana. The five-foot birds are known for being colorful and having casts on the top of their heads.
“They look like modern-day dinosaurs,” Huffman exclaimed as she explains the new enclosure and its habitats. “Further down, you will meet Bakari, our Okapi, who has the sweetest personality that guests will just fall in love with. If you have never seen an Okapi, they have a distinct black and white striped rear end that looks like a zebra and a really tall neck that makes them look like a giraffe.”
Erica Brown, GSC’s marketing manager, is excited to see the project come to fruition.
“Dobrogosz and I came in around the same time, and he was a breath of fresh air. Dobrogosz had a vision to not only make the GSC what is it today, but to give back to the Greensboro community in order to boost our economic development, draw in tourism, and create jobs for the entire community,” Brown said.
When asked what her favorite animal was in the center’s new enclosure, she said, “It would have to be the pygmy hippos. A lot of people are familiar with the river hippo, and they look similar but on a smaller scale. They will have both an indoor and outdoor viewing area. The atmosphere and design of their exhibit home is structured to resemble a gold mine since the region they are from has problems related to gold mining threats. This is a way for people to understand their story.”
Brown said that this is an exciting for the center, as they wrap up their former master plan, which began in 2006, and start to plan for the next decade.
“Our job is to bring enjoyment, awareness, and education to not only the people of Greensboro but to start a trend for something much bigger, much more influential.”
