HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 11, 2021 – High Point University will host special guest Rev. Dr. Jonathan Walton as the keynote speaker for the university’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Worship Service. The service will be held virtually Mon., Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. and can be watched here.
ABOVE PHOTO - High Point University will host special guest Rev. Dr. Jonathan Walton as the keynote speaker for the university’s virtual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Worship Service on Jan. 18 at 11 a.m.
Rev. Walton was named dean of Wake Forest University School of Divinity, presidential chair in Religion and Society, and dean of Wait Chapel in 2019. Prior to joining Wake Forest University, he was the Plummer Professor of Christian Morals and the Pusey Minister in the Memorial Church of Harvard University.
Walton is a social ethicist whose scholarship focuses on evangelical Christianity and its relationship to mass media and political culture. His first book, “Watch This! The Ethics and Aesthetics of Black Televangelism,” examines the theological and political traditions of African American religious broadcasters.
His latest book, “A Lens of Love: Reading the Bible in Its World for Our World,” blends his work from the pulpit and classroom. “A Lens of Love” explores the Bible from the perspective of the most vulnerable and violated characters toward developing a Christian social ethic of radical inclusion and human affirmation. The book argues that people of faith can engage the Bible faithfully, approach it responsibly, and thus reject it literally.
Walton is an outspoken advocate for social justice and civil rights.
HPU’s annual worship service celebrates the life and work of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and will virtually feature musical performances by the Genesis Gospel Choir, Rev. Andria Williamson, manager of Chapel programs, and Ms. Marcia Dills, university organist.
All information about the virtual worship gathering can be found here.
In addition to HPU’s Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Worship Service, HPU will host a day of service as “A Day On, Not Off” on Jan. 18 by organizing various service projects on campus only, due to COVID-19. Service projects include packaging seeds to share, a technology donation for area schools and more.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,600 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2021 edition of “The Best 386 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Best College Dorms (No. 1), Most Beautiful Campus (No. 9), Best Career Services (No. 19) and Most Active Student Government (No. 19). For 10 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university has 60 undergraduate majors, 63 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.