GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro College has awarded emeritus status to Dr. Richard A. Mayes, who will retire this summer after 35 years with the college.
In addition to being Jefferson Pilot Professor of Biology, Mayes also has served as dean of the faculty. He will retire as Jefferson Pilot Professor of Biology emeritus.
In citing him for the honor during today's virtual Commencement ceremony, Paul Leslie, senior vice president and chief academic officer, noted that emeritus/emerita status typically is awarded upon retirement only after long and meritorious service to the institution and constitutes "an offer to remain an essential part of the institution."
Leslie also announced that, upon the recommendation of the Academic Deans Council and with the approval of the president, a newly established award for excellence in teaching by an adjunct faculty member will be named the Richard A. Mayes Award.
Mayes holds B.S. and M.S. degrees from the University of Illinois and a Ph.D. from the University of Texas. He joined the faculty in 1985.
Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.
Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and four master's degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features an 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.greensboro.edu.
