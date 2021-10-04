Repticon Greensboro: Running with the Wild Things!
Greensboro, NC - October 16 & 17, 2021 - Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States, is coming back to Greensboro with an outstanding mixture of vendors and breeders. This family-oriented, fun-filled event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. Breeder-vendors are always willing to teach in their field of herpetology.
Guests can also shop for a new family pet among the hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders, and small exotic animals. Repticon Greensboro is also the perfect place for them to get merchandise, cages, supplies, and both live and frozen feeders, as well as to get expert advice about caring for their new household member.
This event, held at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, offers a unique family outing suitable for all ages and for a very diverse range of enthusiasts.
The show hours are 9am-12:45pm, 1:15pm-4:00pm. Tickets are only sold online $15 (Adult Super Ticket) $12 (Adult VIP Ticket), $10 (Adult Regular Block), $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. For more information and to find tickets please visit our website: https://repticon.com/north-carolina/greensboro/
If you would like more information and/or photos, an opportunity for a one-on-one interview or Zoom or Google Meet interview with one of our employees or vendors, or to send a reporter or film crew to the event for onsite coverage, or to discuss a ticket giveaway, please contact our Promotions Team Leader, Krista Bearden, by email at krista@repticon.com.
