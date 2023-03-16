Raleigh, NC - Today Rep. Jon Hardister presented HB 88 - Omnibus Location Elections - on the House floor for a concurrence vote. The bill previously passed the House and was amended in the Senate, before coming back to the House for concurrence. The motion passed on a vote of 67-48 and it has now become law.
Under the bill, vacancies on the Guilford County Board of Education would be filled by a process in which the political party of the vacacting member would select a legally-qualified nominee. The party would have 30 days to select the nominee, and then the nominee would be sworn into office at the next board meeting. This removes the requirement for the board to affirm the appointment by vote, which is a simple ministerial act that the Board of Education has thus far refused to perform.
In essence, this bill streamlines the process of filling a vacancy and affirms the intent of GS115C-37.1, which is clear in that the board is bound to accept the party's nominee.
"I am glad that this matter is being resolved," Hardister said. "It is unfortunate that the Board of Education refused to abide by the applicable statute and that legislative action was needed. This bill simply streamlines the process and prevents a situation where the Board of Education can perpetuate a vacancy by not complying with state law. It will also prevent an unnecessary situation where the matter could be adjudicated in court and result in the loss of taxpayer dollars in litigation expenses."
"This is not a matter of whether or not the Board of Education likes a particular nominee," Hardister continued. "This is a matter of following the rule of law. All vacancies will be treated the same under this new law, regardless of which party it is."
Hardister also announced that he is working on a statutory change to GS115C-37.1 so that all partisan local vacancies will be treated the same. He said that he wants to avoid having this type of standoff happen in other jurisdictions.
