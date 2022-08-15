Renaissance Church and CityServe of the Triad to give away school supplies and more at Day of Love Event
Jamestown, NC - Renaissance Church is partnering with CityServe of the Triad to help local families get ready for the new school year with an event that will provide free backpacks with school supplies, groceries, clothes, shoes and household items. Free haircuts will also be provided by professional stylists. The event, called “A Day of Love” will take place on Saturday, August 20 from 8am-noon at Renaissance Church located at 5114 Harvey Rd in Jamestown. In addition to back-to-school essentials, the Renaissance Food Bank will be on hand distributing groceries including fresh produce and baked goods.
The event will also feature information booths from High Point Police Department, the YMCA, and a visit from the American Red Cross Bloodmobile. Anyone donating blood will receive a $20 gift card. Breakfast and lunch will also be provided to anyone in attendance.
Paula Bost, executive director of Renaissance Church says that events like this are at the heart of the CityServe of the Triad mission. “It’s important for us to be able to come together as a community and share resources and talents to help one another.” She adds that events like this are an opportunity for everyone to participate - regardless of need or background. “At the end of the day, we just want people to be ready for a great school year and know that they are loved.”
About Renaissance Church
Renaissance Church was founded in High Point in 2008 by lead pastor Jason Goins and moved to Jamestown in 2015. Community outreach and assisting those in need has always been a priority for Renaissance Church which has operated a weekly Food Pantry since 2010. The Renaissance Food Bank distributes food every Saturday beginning at 9a.m. from the church at 5114 Harvey Road in Jamestown. Renaissance Church meets every Sunday at 10a.m. More information about Renaissance Church can be found at www.RENtriad.church.
About CityServe of the Triad
CityServe was formed in late 2021 to supply partner churches with tangible items like food, furniture, apparel and household necessities. Churches are resourced to fulfill their purpose and meet the needs of the underserved people in each community. The CityServe distribution model is based on a HUB to POD supply chain. Renaissance Church operates a HUB that serves as a distribution site for food boxes and goods-in-kind (donated by Amazon, Wal-Mart, CostCo and others) to local churches, also known as PODs in its geographical region. A POD is a local church coordinating with CityServe to receive resources from its assigned HUB to meet the needs of its neighborhood with compassionate giving and relationship building. More information about CityServe of the Triad can be found at www.CityServeTriad.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.