WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Feb. 24, 2022)—Registration opens Mar. 1 for Summer Adventures camp programs at Reynolda House Museum of American Art. Art Adventures and Writing Adventures camps provide an opportunity for young artists and writers to explore the historic house, estate grounds and Museum’s renowned collection of American art.
Inspired by the art collection, participants in Art Adventures will produce original works of art, while Writing Adventures participants will craft several written compositions of different genres. Summer adventure camps are week-long, half-day camps for elementary and middle school students.
During the Creative Writing Workshop, participants will actively engage in the writing process to produce their own written compositions from the pre-writing through the publishing stages. Students are encouraged to find a personal connection to works in the fine art collection that will inspire their writing. Additionally, the workshop will include art activities in the studio, an exploration into the history of the Reynolds family, their grand estate, and a glimpse behind the scenes of the Museum.
Each week of Summer Adventures camp includes time for art-making or writing, exploring the historic house and grounds, swimming in the indoor (ventilated) pool and lunch from home (unless otherwise noted).
Unless otherwise noted in the description, the cost per session is $185. Register any child for an additional session and receive a $10 discount for every subsequent registration. Member discounts are available.
Registration will be available on Mar. 1 at reynolda.org/summer-adventures.
The following sessions will be offered:
Creative Writing 101 • Completed grades 6–9
When: Jun. 27–Jul. 1, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
In the Creative Writing Workshop, young writers will hone their craft and learn the basics of prose and poetry through a variety of writing activities inspired by the art and history of Reynolda. Participants will engage in each stage of the writing process, including pre-writing, revision, and publication. The workshop will also include art activities and glimpses behind the scenes of the historic house.
Cost: $230; members (dual/family) $215
($10 discount for subsequent enrollment in any session)
Fibers 1: Fantastic Fibers and Fabrics! • Completed grades 3–5
When: Jul. 5–8, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. (does not include time for lunch)
Drawing from the rich collection of tapestries, needlepoint, and cane and wicker furniture, young artists will gain an understanding of the necessity and power of fiber in our lives, both past and present. Project offerings may include a variety of weaving techniques, as well as explorations of other fiber and fabric related projects like felting, dyeing and sewing.
Cost: $170; members (dual/family) $155
($10 discount for subsequent enrollment in any session)
Fibers 2: Fantastic Fibers and Fabrics! • Completed grades 6–9
When: Jul. 5–8, 1–4:30 p.m. (does not include time for lunch)
Drawing from the rich collection of tapestries, needlepoint, and cane and wicker furniture, young artists will gain an understanding of the necessity and power of fiber in our lives, both past and present. Project offerings may include a variety of weaving techniques, as well as explorations of other fiber and fabric related projects like felting, dyeing and sewing.
Cost: $170; members (dual/family) $155
($10 discount for subsequent enrollment in any session)
Media 1: Mixed Media Mania! • Completed grades K–2
When: Jul. 5–8, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. (does not include time for lunch)
Inspired by the exhibition, substrata – the spirit of collage in 76 years of art, students will explore a variety of 2D media (painting, printmaking, collage and more), and create their own artwork focused on the power of line, shape and texture.
Cost: $160; members (dual/family) $145
($10 discount for subsequent enrollment in any session)
Media 2: Mixed Media Mania! • Completed grades 3–5
When: Jul. 18–22, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. (does not include time for lunch)
Inspired by the exhibition, substrata – the spirit of collage in 76 years of art, students will explore a variety of 2D media (painting, printmaking, collage and more), and create their own artwork focused on the power of line, shape and texture.
As a five-day camp, Media 2 registration is the regular cost.
Landscapes 1: Landscapes, Landscapes, Landscapes! • Completed grades K–2
When: Jul. 18–22, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Exploring all manner of landscapes from the Museum’s vast collection, students can expect to create with a variety of media: watercolor and acrylic paints, pastels and paper collage. Honing observation skills as well as analytical thinking, young artists will gain an understanding of realism versus abstraction while viewing a range of artists including Grant Wood, Frederic Edwin Church, Alfred Maurer, Asher B. Durand and the artists in the photorealism exhibition at Reynolda.
Landscapes 2: Landscapes, Landscapes, Landscapes! • Completed grades 3–5
When: Jul. 25–29, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Exploring all manner of landscapes from the Museum’s vast collection, students can expect to create with a variety of media: watercolor and acrylic paints, pastels and paper collage. Honing observation skills as well as analytical thinking, young artists will gain an understanding of realism versus abstraction while viewing a range of artists from Grant Wood to Frederic Church, Alfred Maurer, Asher B. Durand and the artists in the photorealism exhibition at Reynolda.
Sculpture 1: Sculpture within Boundaries • Completed grades K–2
When: Jul. 25–29, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Focusing on the exhibition, Louise Nevelson: Architect of Light and Shadow, students will engage in 3D art-making within the boundaries of a limited palette. Artists will use a wide range of sculpting materials, from cardboard to wet plaster and clay.
Sculpture 2: Sculpture within Boundaries • Completed grades 3–5
When: Aug. 1–5, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Focusing on the exhibition, Louise Nevelson: Architect of Light and Shadow, students will engage in 3D art-making within the boundaries of a limited palette. Artists will use a wide range of sculpting materials, from cardboard to wet plaster and clay.
Neil Wilcox scholarships
Scholarships are available. One Neil Wilcox scholarship may be awarded per family, per summer for full or partial registration. To qualify, the child who would like to attend a Summer Adventures program must not have received a Wilcox scholarship previously. All applicants that meet the requirements will be considered. To honor the person for whom the fund was created, preference may be given to the children of teachers. Scholarship requests are due by May 1. Awards are determined by mid-June.
For more information about the Neil Wilcox scholarships or to register for any Summer Adventures session, visit reynolda.org/learn/summer-adventures/.
COVID Protocols
The museum will continue to follow local COVID regulations, as they evolve and change. This summer, to maintain social distance and minimize contact, campers will remain in the same classroom space the entire week to work on art and writing projects.
About Reynolda
Reynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Wing Gallery and historic house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops and services. Plan your visit at reynolda.org and use the free mobile app Reynolda Revealed to self-tour the estate.
