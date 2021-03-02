GREENSBORO, NC (March 1, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is now taking registrations for its summer 2021 day camps – All Stars Summer Day Camp, Camp Joy, and Recreation Center Day Camp – and Greensboro Youth Council Service Learning Camp for teens. Learn more or sign up at www.greensboro-nc.gov/summer.
Camps will have a reduced number of campers and follow safety protocols to keep staff and campers healthy all summer. Due to smaller numbers, camp slots are likely to fill up quickly. Caregivers are encouraged to register now to secure a spot.
All Stars Summer Day Camp
Ages 6-12 years | 7:30 am to 5:30 pm | $140 per week
June 14 to August 13
Kids will try a variety of sports and games at this day camp.
Recreation Center Day Camp
Ages 5-12 years | 7:30 am to 6 pm | $85 per week
June 14 to August 13
Parks and Recreation has camps at nine centers citywide, early-morning drop-off hours, and free lunch and breakfast. Fee assistance for families with financial need is also available.
Camp Joy
Ages 5+ years | 9 am to 3 pm | $65 per week
Sessions 1: June 21 to July 9; Blended Mobility Week: July 12-16; Session 2: July 19 to August 6
Camp Joy is an inclusive summer camp experience for individuals who are 5 years old or older and have a disability. Blended Mobility Week is specifically designed for persons with physical disabilities.
Service Learning Camp
Ages 15-18 | 10 am to 1 pm | $40
June 28 to July 2; July 19-23
This camp gives high school students a chance to learn more about poverty and get some hands-on experiences with local organizations that work with this issue.
Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/summer for more summertime Parks and Recreation activities, including the Summer Stay Camp activity kits, and to apply for summer jobs.
