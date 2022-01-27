REEVES DOWNTOWN SCHOOL OF MUSIC OPEN FOR REGISTRATION
Providing Music education for all.
Elkin, NC, January 26, 2022 — Registration is now open for session 1 at the Reeves Downtown School of Music in Elkin, NC. The school provides group music classes and private lessons for students of all ages in a fun environment. Session 1 class offerings include guitar, banjo, violin, mandolin, piano, musical theatre, singing, learning to jam, music theory, and preschool music.Classes begin January 31, 2022. Scholarships and volunteer opportunities are available to help offset prices.
Reeves Downtown School of Music is committed to the mission of music education for all. The school provides exceptional year-round musical education and performance opportunities to students from the community and beyond. The school encourages musicians of all genres through performances, workshops, and master classes; and exposes students and audiences to a diverse world or musical expression.
About Reeves Downtown School of Music
Reeves Downtown School of Music is an organization that strives to provide quality music education for all. Founded in 2021, the organization offers group classes and private lessons to community members and beyond.
For more information, visit: https://www.reevesmusic.org/ or follow @ReevesDowntownSchoolofMusic on Facebook, and @downtownschoolofmusic on Instagram.
Register Now!
###
RRReeves Downtown School of Music provides group music classes and private lessons for students of all ages and skill levels in a supportive and fun environment.
