Reenactment of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse Will Be Held March 12-13
GREENSBORO, NC (March 3, 2022) – The Battle of Guilford Courthouse Reanactment event returns to Country Park 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday, March 12 and 10 am to 2 pm, Sunday, March 13. Admission is free. The battle portion will be reenacted at 2 pm daily on land where the actual battle took place in 1781.
After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, re-enactors will set up military encampments, depicting the lives of the 18th century Revolutionary War soldiers. Vendors will also be on hand with Colonial arts and crafts for sale. There will be food and drinks for sale at the Battlefield and by Shelter 9 in Country Park.
Parking is available at 3802 Jaycee Park Drive, where shuttles are available to take spectators to the battlefield. Due to noise of cannons and musket fire, the BarkPark off-leash dog park will be closed the entire weekend and dogs will not be permitted in Country Park during the reenactments.
For more information, call the County Park office at 336-373-3648 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/reenactment.
