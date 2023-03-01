Reenactment of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse Set for March 11-12
GREENSBORO, NC (March 1, 2023) – The Battle of Guilford Courthouse Reenactment will be hosted at Country Park 10 am to 5 pm, Sat., Mar. 11 and 10 am to 3 pm, Sun., Mar. 12. Admission is free. Event parking is available at 3802 Jaycee Park Dr.
The battle will be reenacted at 2 pm each day on land where the battle took place in 1781. The reenactment starts promptly, and visitors are encouraged to arrive at least 10 minutes early to walk or take the shuttle to the battlefield from the event parking area.
Reenactors will set up military encampments depicting the lives of 18th century Revolutionary War soldiers. Vendors will also be on hand with Colonial merchandise and goods for sale. There will be food and drinks for purchase at the battlefield and by Shelter 2 in Country Park. For more information and a map of the camps and battlefield visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/reenactment.
The National Park Service (NPS) will also host living history programs including black powder musket demonstrations at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park. The demonstrations will take place at 10 am, 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm both days.For more information about all NPS-hosted battle anniversary events, including guest lectures and tours, visit the park website.
Due to the noise of the cannons and musket fire, dogs are not permitted on the battlefield. The Orman Road and Nathanael Greene entrances will be closed during the event and all public parking will be located at Jaycee Park.
