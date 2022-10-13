Ready for School, Ready for Life Adds Strategies Focused on Children Ages 3-5
Community partners use evidence-based programs to pilot three strategies.
(Greensboro, N.C., October 13, 2022) – Ready for School, Ready for Life (Ready Ready) has selected community partners to pilot strategies focused on families with children ages 3-5 in Guilford County. A design team of diverse community stakeholders from Guilford County developed ten strategies designed to improve services for these children and their families. Three strategies will be piloted starting this month:
● Implement a countywide active reading effort to improve children’s early literacy skills.
● Improve adult and children's social-emotional development by expanding evidence-based interventions.
● Enhance the pre-K to kindergarten transition.
“We are excited to recognize our community partners as we add strategies for families with children ages 3-5 to our system-building work,” said Ready Ready CEO Charrise Hart. “By focusing on early literacy, the transition to kindergarten, and mental health for social-emotional development, we are building on the impact we’ve created by assessing needs for families with children prenatal to age 3. We want every child born in Guilford County in 2023 and beyond to enter kindergarten on track and find success in school by third grade, which is a critical milestone for their future.”
Ready Ready has selected these evidence-based programs and partner agencies for this important work:
Reading Connections will implement the Motheread/Fatheread curriculum with parents and caregivers who are strengthening their own literacy skills. This curriculum creates literacy-rich home environments and encourages shared reading between adults and children.
The United Way of Greater Greensboro will offer Raising a Reader through a collaboration with Guilford County School’s North Carolina Pre-kindergarten classrooms. Lessons learned from the pilot in the 2022-23 school year will inform the expansion of the program countywide to additional early childhood classrooms.
The Kellin Foundation will facilitate the Community Resiliency Model (CRM). This intervention can be used with families and other professionals, such as early childhood educators, to promote awareness of stress triggers and teach skills that can manage emotional reactions. There is a specific focus on the impact of trauma when implementing strategies to promote healthy reactions to stress.
Family Service of the Piedmont will implement Triple P – Positive Parenting Program – in one of Guilford County’s census tracts in High Point with high rates of poverty. Triple P offers a range of supports for families, ranging from general parenting education to interventions for specific social-emotional challenges children may experience.
The YWCA-High Point will conduct work with Parents as Teachers to enhance parent and caregiver skills around social-emotional development through home visits and group activities. By reaching families in the home, parent educators are able to provide support and education to families with a specific focus on preparing for kindergarten entry.
The research is clear – positive experiences earlier in life help children build a strong foundation and grow into socially and emotionally healthy kids who are confident and empathetic. Positive experiences early in children’s lives promote healthy physical development throughout the body. Negative experiences early in life can lead to long-term health problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and mental health challenges.
“As a backbone organization, Ready Ready works with experienced community partners and evidence-based programs to expand and integrate services like these with the goal of ensuring more Guilford County families have access,” Hart said. “We are building a connected, innovative system of care to support families and their children from the very beginning. We cannot expect a healthier, more resilient, more prosperous community if we don’t invest in our future.”
About Ready for School, Ready for Life
Ready for School, Ready for Life (Ready Ready) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization working to create a connected, innovative system of care for Guilford County’s youngest children and their families. Learn more at www.GetReadyGuilford.org.
