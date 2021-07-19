GREENSBORO, NC (July 19, 2021) – After 17 years of dedicated service, Jenny Gore is stepping down from her role as Executive Director of the non-profit group Reading Connections. She will remain in her post until a new Executive Director is named for the group. For over 30 years, Reading Connections has provided innovative programs to improve literacy, language skills, educational equity, and self-esteem for adults in Guilford County.
Gore is leaving to pursue personal goals and she has stated that the time is right for Reading Connections to transition into a new era: “I believe in Reading Connections and it has had a special place in my heart for almost two decades. That won’t change because I strongly believe in the organization’s mission of empowering adults in Guilford County to reach their literacy, educational, and career goals. It’s been my honor to serve as Executive Director and to work with the incredible staff. I look forward to watching Reading Connections grow and succeed in the future.”
According to Reading Connections Board Chair Paula Barger, “During her incredible tenure, Jenny has led the group to implement successful programs such as Workforce Development, virtual learning to respond to the pandemic restrictions, and a very popular Family Literacy program. She also has guided Reading Connections to its consistent rank as one of the top adult literacy programs in North Carolina, according to performance outcome surveys conducted by the North Carolina Community College System. And she has been instrumental in ensuring that Reading Connections has been fiscally responsible, making the most of each donation and grant received to offer important programming and instruction to our students.”
Reading Connections’ Board of Directors has begun a search for a new Executive Director. In the meantime, Program Director John Storm will serve as interim Executive Director, supported by Accountant/Office Manager Teresa Ahrens and Jenny Gore.
To learn more about Reading Connections, its programs, or its tutor and volunteer programs, please go to readingconnections.org.
For more information, quotes, or photos, please contact Reading Connections Past Chair Cheminne Taylor-Smith at cheminne@gmail.com.
