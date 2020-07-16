Many people know Kyle Petty as a talented veteran of the NASCAR circuit and a member of one of the sport’s pioneering families, being the grandson of Lee Petty and the son of Richard Petty. He’s also a singer/songwriter, occasional actor, noted philanthropist, and popular sports commentator.
Now, Kyle Petty has a new title: A member of the Board of Trustees at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.
“We are very happy to welcome Kyle Petty to our board,” said Ralph Womble, the Board of Trustees chairperson. “We know he will bring the same passion and perseverance that had marked his racing career, as well as an understanding of what it means to follow a creative calling given his success as a singer and songwriter. We very much look forward to his contributions to UNCSA as a member of the board.”
Petty’s appointment fills the vacancy left by Peter Brunstetter, who stepped down in February 2019 to become the interim CEO of the University of North Carolina System. Petty’s appointment by the North Carolina Senate will expire on June 30, 2021.
Given his lineage, it’s hardly surprising that Petty literally grew up at the racetrack, or that he would follow the family’s footsteps and become a professional racer himself. But his love of performing also flourished during his childhood when a traveling preacher gifted him with his first guitar at age 12.
Petty began writing his own music while in high school, inspired by the likes of Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Carole King, James Taylor, Harry Chapin, and Jim Croce. He signed with RCA Records in the 1980s and was the opening act for Randy Travis, The Oak Ridge Boys, and Hank Williams Jr. Petty is currently represented by Ramseur Records and has performed his original music across North Carolina and surrounding states. Due to the cancellation of live performances during the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s been performing virtual concerts by offering “quarantunes” via social media.
As a sports commentator, Petty can be seen on NBCSN’s NASCAR America, as well as NASCAR Cup and Xfinity coverage on NBC and NBCSN. He is also the co-host of the Performance Racing Network’s weekly talk show Fast Talk.
Petty’s philanthropic endeavors are also noteworthy, having presented the annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America for over a quarter-century. This event has raised nearly $20 million for various children’s hospitals and for Victory Junction, the camp created by the Petty family in honor of Kyle’s late son Adam, who was tragically killed in a crash during a practice run in 2000. Over the last 16 years, Victory Junction has provided more than 60,000 life-changing experiences for seriously ill children.
“Kyle Petty models our values of hard work, dedication to craft, and innovation,” praised Brian Cole, UNCSA chancellor. “Artists need these qualities now more than ever. He brings to our governing board a unique perspective that will enrich our community and enhance our ability to serve our talented students.”
The official UNCSA website is www.uncsa.edu.
