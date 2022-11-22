Qubein Children’s Museum receives Visitor Attraction of the Year Award
HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 – The North Carolina Travel Industry Association (NCTIA) hosted the Tourism Leadership Conference, November 16-17 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, NC. Destinations were recognized during the Annual Awards Banquet for their achievements for the past year with the purpose to honor and showcase innovation, best practices, creativity, and the results accomplished through the hospitality industry’s marketing efforts.
The Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum received the Visitor Attraction of the Year Award. This award recognizes a North Carolina visitor attraction that exemplifies excellence and sets the standard for an exceptional visitor experience. “In just a short amount of time, the museum is developing High Point as an attractor for leisure visitors as well as a destination for families to call home,” says Melody Burnett, president of Visit High Point. “I’m not surprised that the museum is already garnering state attention as it was an easy nomination for Visit High Point to make to the NCTIA awards panel.”
The Qubein Children’s Museum offers 75,000 square feet of activity with two levels packed with state-of-the-art exhibits to challenge, inspire and engage children of all ages. Exhibits include the Courage Climber, Hall of Mysteries, Water Play, Mars Academy, STEAM Lab (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, & Math), a Double-Decker Carousel and more. In the first six months of operation, the children’s museum has entertained more than 85,000 visitors from 42 states and more than 336 cities in North Carolina.
“Our children’s museum has become a community meeting space for local families to learn and play,” said Executive Director Megan Ward. “We’ve also been thrilled to welcome thousands of guests who have driven here from Raleigh, Charlotte and other cities to visit us. Our staff enjoys telling visitors about our excellent restaurants and all that High Point has to offer. We’re grateful to Visit High Point for nominating the Qubein Children’s Museum for this exciting recognition.”
About Visit High Point:
Visit High Point is the official destination management and marketing organization that positions High Point as a vibrant destination that visitors will enjoy, and locals will want to promote. Our vision is to leverage High Point’s reputation as the Home Furnishings Capital of the WorldTM and the home of a world-class University to further the evolution of High Point as a unique destination. While the focus is to increase economic impact by providing first-class service to our visitors and meeting planners, Visit High Point also works to develop our city as a year-round destination that is competitive in the marketplace, generating more brand ambassadors and fans. We want each visitor to make yourself at home in High Point, NC. Established by state legislation in 1984, Visit High Point, a non-profit 501 c 6 organization is funded by a self-imposed three percent room occupancy tax on local hotels. No taxpayer funds – city, county, or state – are used to fund Visit High Point. The Regional Visitors Center is located at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point, N.C. For more information, visit www.visithighpoint.com.
