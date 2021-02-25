Feb. 25, 2021 – TheAmerican Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (AACTE) today announced the article, “Rethinking High-Leverage Practices in Justice-Oriented Ways,” is the recipient of the 2021 AACTEOutstanding Journal of Teacher Education Article Award. Published in the September/October 2020 issue of the journal, the authors of the article, Edna Tan, Ph.D., of University of North Carolina at Greensboro; Angela Calabrese Barton, Ph.D., of University of Michigan; and Daniel J. Birmingham, Ph.D., of Colorado State University will be presented with the award at the virtualAACTE 73rd Annual Meeting Awards Forum today, 2:45-3:30 p.m.
“There is much to admire and value about the scholarship that Calabrese Barton, Tan, and Birmingham report in this award-winning piece,” said Elizabeth Birr Moje, dean of the School of Education, University of Michigan. “Their ambitious pursuit of justice-oriented teaching practice, conducted in partnership with teachers, makes invaluable contributions to our understanding of how educators engage in socially transformative teaching.”
For 25 years, AACTE has honored its member institutions, leaders, and individuals who make bold, exceptional, and revolutionary contributions to the field of educator preparation. This award is given annually by AACTE to recognize exemplary scholarship published in the Journal of Teacher Education (JTE) during the last volume year. The journal’s editors, based at Michigan State University, nominate several top articles for consideration, and the AACTE Committee on Research and Dissemination selects the winning piece to receive the award. The committee selected this article for the award based upon its relevancy and quality methodology utilizing multiple data sources and detailed coding procedures and analysis.
High-Level Practices (HLPs) is an important topic that addresses the preparation of general and special education teachers. The article sheds light on the use of the Participatory Action Research (PAR) approach to engage teachers and students as experts and critiques the use of HLPs. It provides a unique perspective of the integration of HLPs and social justice approaches, which adds to the knowledge base.
“This research illustrates the powerful interplay of social activism, theory, rigorous method and steadfast commitment to good work,” said Annemarie S. Palincsar, chair of Educational Studies, University of Michigan.
“AACTE is privileged to have researchers such as Drs. Calabrese Barton, Tan, and Birmingham in the field and contributing to our Journal of Teacher Education,” said Lynn M. Gangone, AACTE president and CEO. “Their groundbreaking study provides invaluable insight on disrupting and transforming injustices through teaching and learning. They are well-deserving of this award, and it is a pleasure to recognize them at today’s Awards forum during our 73rd Annual Meeting.”
Based in Washington, D.C., AACTE is a national alliance of nearly 700 educator preparation programs dedicated to high-quality, evidence-based preparation that assures educators are profession-ready as they enter the classroom. TheAACTE awards program has been recognizing excellence since 1996 in both member institutions and individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of educator preparation. By honoring notable programs and practices, professional accomplishments and scholarship, these awards encourage AACTE members to strengthen the profession through innovation, leadership, and inquiry. Learn more ataacte.org.
About the UNC Greensboro School of Education
The School of Education (SOE) at UNC Greensboro is committed to creating life-changing opportunities through education by providing transformative learning, leading innovation and discovery, engaging communities, and promoting equity and diversity. The history of the SOE extends back nearly 100 years as one of the first teacher preparation programs established in the state of North Carolina, and it is ranked among the top 10 regional graduate schools of education in the nation by U.S. News and World Report. The SOE is a hub for innovation in education, being home to a wide range of funded research projects and initiatives that are advancing the fields of education, counseling, assessment, equity, and social justice. The largest producer of education professionals in the Piedmont Triad region, the SOE is dedicated to partnering with schools and organizations in the community leading to more than 250,000 hours of support services provided by both faculty and students every year. This experience not only changes their lives through exceptional professional opportunities and growth, but in turn changes the lives of generations of individuals through their roles as teachers, administrators, counselors, and researchers. For additional information, please visit soe.uncg.edu and follow UNCG SOE on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is 1 of only 40 doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both high research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC System institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students, and 3,000+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, as well as 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in health and wellness, visual and performing arts, nursing, education, and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
