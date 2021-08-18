EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Aug. 18, 2021) – As classes begin today for the 2021-22 school year, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University expects yet another year of record enrollment, pushing it to its eighth consecutive year as America’s largest historically Black campus.
“With the university having just closed the 2021 fiscal year with records in annual fundraising ($93.8 million) and research contracts and grants ($78.2 million), North Carolina A&T is poised for perhaps the most impactful year in its 130-year history,” Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. shared with members of the media today in a press conference to launch the fall term.
“As a land-grant university, a doctoral research institution and a nationally recognized HBCU, A&T is moving into a new space in its three-part identity, one that holds great promise for our students, the communities we serve and the state of North Carolina,” said Martin. “We are leveraging our strengths in these areas as never before to provide an exceptional education to our larger-than-ever student body, to make a difference in the extensive research in which we are invested and to provide deeper service to communities across this state.
“It’s an exciting place to be, and we look forward to what this year will bring.”
Enrollment figures will not be final until early September, but already the school projects enrollment significantly over 13,000. A&T’s strategic plan calls for a headcount of 14,000 by 2023, and Martin pronounced A&T “well on track” to exceed that. A&T had a headcount of 12,753 in 2020-21.
The projected growth includes increases at both the graduate and undergraduate levels, as well as in out-of-state students. The incoming class also promises to have the highest average GPA and SAT scores of any A&T entering class.
Those students, many of whom come from families and communities hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, are being provided significant support to ensure they are not sidelined by expenses. That support includes free textbooks for all students, this year and next, free summer tuition for the terms that just concluded, grants, scholarships and other support for students in need and for academic high-achievers, expansion of campus work programs to make more part-time employment available and growth in a program that helps students who have dropped out return to campus to complete their degrees.
Among other notable highlights of new changes coming in this school year:
The university is also heavily focused on growing its economic impact, particularly in the Piedmont Triad region. The university has a $1.5-billion annual economic footprint, most of it focused in the Piedmont, but seeks to continue to partner with area businesses, development organizations and national high-tech companies to boost the economy of this area, particularly in East Greensboro.
“We are creating a bold new idea of what a 21st century HBCU can be,” said Martin. “That’s great for A&T, but it is also wonderful for the greater Greensboro area.”
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
wire
Projected Enrollment Spike, Big Investments in Student Success Bode Well for A&T in 2021-22
- By Todd Simmons
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Regions Of The United States
- Geography Of The United States
- Technical State University
- Martin
- North Carolina Agricultural And Technical State University
- North Carolina
- Harold L. Martin Sr.
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Piedmont Triad
- Historically Black Colleges And Universities
- Harold L. Martin
- Mid-eastern Athletic Conference
- North Carolina A&t State University
- Carnegie Foundation
- Innovation Complex
- University Of North Carolina
- Harold L. Martin Sr
- Travel Costs
- Best Colleges
- Piedmont
- Chancellor
- Greensboro
- Black Campus
- University Of North Carolina System
- High-tech
- Gpa
- America
- About North Carolina A&t State University
- Media Today
- East Greensboro
- Farm Pavilion
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Sweet Dough: Bakeshop opens in North High Point
- BBB Warning: Three High Point connected websites selling canvases and tumblers fail to deliver
- TABITHA BROWN ANNOUNCES FEEDING THE SOUL BOOK TOUR
- Food hobby leads to business endeavor
- Michelle Kennedy Resigns from Greensboro City Council
- GUILFORD COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH ISSUES COUNTY WIDE COVID-19 INDOOR MASK RULE
- Comics Galore: Free Comic Book Day strikes back
- City of Greensboro Hosts Recycle Rodeo September 18
- Local & Live - August 11, 2021
- Paulo Roque-Salinas, 19, charged with Carrying a Concealed Gun and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Updated
According to petfoodindustry.com, Americans spent $36.9 billion dollars on pet food and trea…
- Updated
Over the past couple of months, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina has…
- Updated
Here in the United States, an animal suffers abuse every 60 seconds, and each year more than…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.