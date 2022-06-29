Preserving Montagnard culture in the Triad through the arts

“We want to raise the awareness not only of our community, but within our community,” said Liana Adrong, Executive Director of the Greensboro-based Montagnard Dega Association, or MDA. Adrong particularly enjoys working with the MDA’s youth branch, the Montagnard American Organization, to teach children and teenagers in the local Montagnard community about their culture.
The MDA, a 501(c)(3) non-profit formed in 1987 by the first Montagnard elders to arrive in North Carolina, is recognized by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a refugee-services provider.
“Cultural preservation is so important to us. It’s how we communicate with our parents and grandparents. And that can be through different things, such as language, music or dances, art or food.”
Montagnard is a French term for the indigenous peoples of the Vietnamese Highlands. Used as a common name for linguistically and ethnically different tribes, it means “Mountain People.” Dega, a word from the language of the Rade tribe, serves a similar umbrella function to denote a variety of indigenous groups.
In the 1960s, the highlands tribes became known for their fierce opposition to the North Vietnamese government and their bravery fighting alongside U.S. Special Forces. With North Vietnam’s 1975 victory over the U.S.-backed South, they became increasingly subject to persecution, imprisonment, and death in the newly united country. Many fled to Cambodia, only to face more persecution.
In 1985, the first Montagnard refugees entered the U.S., with a second wave in 1992. With the assistance of Lutheran Family Services and Catholic Social Services, the majority of the approximately 3,000 Montagnard refugees who made it to the U.S. were resettled in Greensboro, Raleigh, and Charlotte.
Adrong is one of three women associated with the Montagnard Dega Association who spoke to YES! Weekly about preserving their culture in America. The others are Sel Mpang, who teaches traditional dance to children and teenagers; and Sachi Dely, a painter who works as a teaching artist at the Creative Aging Network-NC.
“There are going to be five classes,” said Adrong. “Two traditional dance classes, one from fifth to eighth grade, and the other from high school to college students. We have rented a studio at the Cultural Arts Center and will have a class every Saturday morning over there, beginning the last Saturday of August.”
There will also be classes on the music of three different tribes: the Rade, the Bunong, and the Jarai. The Rade are from Vietnam’s southern highlands, the Jarai are from the Vietnamese central highlands and Cambodia, and the Bunong, also known as the Phnong, are the largest indigenous group of the Cambodian highlands. Each tribal group has its own traditions, techniques, and instruments.
“The Bunong class is going to be in Raleigh because he is an older gentleman, and we didn’t want him to have to drive back and forth, and there’s a need over there, too. Depending on how many people will be in the Rade gong class, we will either hold it here in our headquarters or at the Creative Aging Network. The Jarai class will have at least 20 people, but that will be in Raleigh at the instructor’s home.”
Adrong is in her late 30s and has children, while Mpang and Dely are over a decade younger and do not. All three women stressed the importance of preserving cultural heritage.
“We see a lot of disconnect between us and our parents,” said Adrong. “Our parents mostly don’t speak English and we mostly don’t speak their language. These programs allow us to interact with our elders in our community, and with our own children. If we don’t raise this awareness, our kids are going to be struggling with an identity crisis. That’s what we face, being born in America but not being accepted as 100% American. Just learning about our history helps us to know ourselves.”
She said that many Montagnard parents don’t have an opportunity to teach that to their kids. “They were too busy making sure we had houses and food. That’s why it’s so important for us to talk to our parents and grandparents and ask why did we come to the U.S., and what brought us here? We came through the war, but everybody has their own unique story, in every family.”
Adrong put me in touch with Sel Mpang, who arrived in Greensboro with the second wave of Montagnard refugees in 2002, “when I was about five or six.” Besides teaching traditional dance in Greensboro, Mpang recently started working for North Carolina Asian Americans Together in Raleigh.
“I’ve been dancing for a very long time with my mother, but this is one of the first chances I’ve had to teach. I always used to join the older groups, because they didn’t really have one for the younger people. So, it’s really nice to give the younger people the chance to have their own separate group and their own community.”
Her students are a small but diverse group. “They’re not all Montagnard girls, so it’s really sharing culture and learning about it through dance. One who recently joined us is Black, but with a Hawaiian grandmother. Another is a young girl whose mother is Montagnard, but whose father is American, and there are two girls from different Montagnard tribes. I’m hoping that, as they grow into young women, they don’t lose themselves in a world that confines them to one standard of what it means to be a young person. I really value my time with them.”
Mpang said that she herself never felt as culturally adrift as many young people do in her community.
“My parents had always spoken our language, and kept our culture in our household, whereas most of my friends’ parents had to assimilate to the American culture, and as a tactic to survive, you had to be closest to an American and speak their language.”
She described her dance instruction as combing traditional movement with modern technique.
“Because I’ve also been trained in Western dancing, I’ve added some techniques and disciplines from that, like how to count, how to stay on beat, bringing these technicalities into a more traditional art. I think it’s a beautiful blend of both.”
She is also getting her father involved, both via a tutorial in traditional basket weaving at the Creative Aging Network.
“My dad and I are also working on a YouTube cooking show. My adjusting to my new job in another city has put that on the backburner, but we are compiling and stacking content. We need to be careful, and build awareness that this is our culture, these are our recipes, so people don’t just take that and leave us out of it. We share it, but at the end of the day, you have to respect where it’s coming from.”
Artist Sachi Dely, who arrived here at the age of four, is 23. She went to elementary, middle, and high school in Greensboro, and studied art at Guilford College.
“The first exhibition I did was when I was a junior there, but I didn’t start making money from my art until a year after I graduated. I have a studio at the Creative Aging Network and work there as a teaching artist. I’ve never worked with an older population before, but now I teach at retirement homes, and it’s very rewarding.”
Dely said that she has always used art for things she wasn’t sure how to put into words.
“It had to do with my culture and trying to figure out my identity. I was confused about what it meant to be Montagnard, both to me and my community.”
For Dely, finding that identity meant cultural expansion as well as preservation.
“And so, I felt inspired to paint something kind of non-traditional, to see what I could come up with, and it worked out. A lot of people seemed to like it, and that’s how I became a painter. I think each approach this different. Sel does dance and we have people who cook and people who do clothing. That’s our way of trying to preserve what we have and make it more than what it is.”
As Mpang does with dance, Dely incorporates tradition with new techniques.
“A culture can be reinvented without forgetting its heritage. There are traditions we’ve had for centuries that can’t really be practiced in the modern world. For example, in some tribes — and remember, each tribe is different — where, when a couple gets married, the man has to give a certain number of animals, and then he has to kill one of the animals for the bride. So, there’s some stuff that’s traditional but not practical. But there are other things that can be kept and passed on, such as our arts. One is basket weaving, another is story-telling. And storytelling is a good example of reinvention. Now we make stories into books because story-telling books are not something we had before. So, we’re preserving the culture, but also making it grow.”
