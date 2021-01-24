RALEIGH – Saturday’s Powerball drawing produced a $1 million prize for someone who bought a ticket at a convenience store in Forsyth County.
The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Family Fare Reynolda Road on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.
The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 5-8-17-27-28. The odds of matching all five white balls in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.6 million.
A second lucky ticket sold in North Carolina won a $50,000 prize in the drawing. It was sold at the Snack Shop on N.C. 55 in Cary.
The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.
Overall, the Powerball drawing produced a jackpot win of $23.2 million for a ticket purchased in New Jersey; eight $2 million prizes; and 35 $1 million prizes including the North Carolina win. The Powerball jackpot now has been won in two drawings in a row.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will start over at $20 million as an annuity or $15 million cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.
Players can buy Powerball tickets through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App, or at any lottery retail location.
Draw games such as Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.
