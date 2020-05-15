12 GCS students selected as
high school poet laureates
Greensboro, N.C. – 2020 marks the 17th year of a unique and remarkable community partnership within Guilford County Schools and supported by Greensboro Bound, Greensboro’s Literary Festival, in recognizing and encouraging the writing and appreciation of poetry by high school students.
This year, 12 GCS schools participated in this county-wide poetry contest. Each school holds a local contest, then submits finalists for selection of a poet laureate. Dr. Wayne Johns, poet and professor at Greensboro College, made the final selections.
GCS poets laureate for 2020 are:
Jada Stewart, Andrews High
Imani Neal, Dudley High
Noah Houser, Grimsley High
Isaac Brannon, Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown
Bles Cil, Northeast High
Ana Santos, Northern High
Gray, Northwest High
Ashoy Wynter, Page High
Martin Broadbelt, Ragsdale High
Arshi Das, The STEM Early College at North Carolina A&T State University
Christin Maxx Wright, Weaver Academy
Evie Lee, Western High
A virtual public reading is planned for Thurs., May 21, at 7 p.m.
To view the reading, go to zoom.us — join a meeting (or click "Join a Meeting" in app)
Meeting ID: 859 2234 7659
Password: 3367631919
“One of the most rewarding and valuable elements of the high school poet laureate project is the connection it creates among young writers throughout the district,” says Jennifer Worrells, Grimsley High librarian. “In a typical year, this would be done through workshops and readings scheduled to bring the participants together, but this is no typical year.”
In place of in-person meetings, all laureates, finalists and interested writers have gathered in a Canvas course for introductions, writing prompts and planned virtual poetry readings.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
