Debate Tournament Will Feature Local Students Deliberating A Hot-Button Issue: Factory Farming
Piedmont Environmental Alliance and Wake Forest Univ. Team Up To Train Students in Civic Engagement and Leadership
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – High School students from around the Triad will convene for an environmental debate tournament on March 19, 2022 at Wake Forest University. The tournament is put on by Piedmont Environmental Alliance (PEA) and Wake Forest University’s Wake Debate and will feature up to 100 high school students debating a hot button environmental topic – concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs). The event will provide valuable experience for participants, most of whom come from schools lacking a formal debate program.
“Environmental debate is a fun and powerful way to integrate environmental sustainability, college prep, and leadership development into the high school curriculum,” said Jamie Maier, Executive Director of Piedmont Environmental Alliance. “The program builds vital skills for young leaders, including critical thinking, logic, research, cooperation, and public speaking.”
Students have been training for the March tournament for months. PEA recruits student and teacher participants, and provides skills-training workshops, information, and research materials to any interested high school student in the Piedmont region.
The tournament on March 19th will winnow contestants down to two teams. The final round of the 2022 Environmental Debate Tournament will take place at the Piedmont Earth Day Fair on April 23 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, in front of an audience of fairgoers.
Quotes from Past Student Participants
"I learned so much about how to build and deliver an effective argument, which has helped me in many other areas of my life.”
"I have always wanted to be part of a debate team but my school didn't have one…[Through this tournament] I was able to become comfortable with educated arguments and public speaking, all while exploring the ins and outs of a very important issue."
