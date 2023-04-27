Growing up ain’t hard to do for NC Blues Week
Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will host NC Blues Week with new partnerships across the state May 13th- 21 st, 2023
Greensboro, NC - North Carolina celebrates its rich Blues heritage and culture with the statewide NC Blues Week from May 13th to May 21st, culminating in the 37th Annual Carolina Blues Festival: Origination on May 20th at LeBauer Park from 2pm-11pm. The festival is presented by volunteer-run Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, which has been promoting and preserving blues music since 1985.
NC Blues Week offers a variety of events to celebrate the origination of Blues and the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society both of which began with Piedmont-style guitar pickers and Gospel artists. There's something for everyone, including multiple farmer’s markets, electronic music, a virtual panel, live performances & community Blues jams.
Blues Groove Beat Battle returns on May 13th from 8pm-11 pm. Producers from across NC remix Blues tracks in this Hip-Hop competition which highlights the Pop Music journey from Blues to Hip-Hop. Cash prizes will be awarded. Hosted by Chelli Broussard, Hip-Hop scholar, choreographer, and administrator at Winston-Salem State University. Judges will include artists OC from NC & IllPo producer and director, Skibo. DJ Ena Pop will be on the decks.
Young, Black, and Blues: A Virtual Discussion amplifies the voices of the next generation of Blues players and patrons in a live virtual conversation. Piedmont Blues Preservation Society returns after over 10k views in the last year for it’s second centering the voices of women in the Blues community. Hosted by Gaye Adegbalola known for her music, activism, and her work with the group Sapphire women from all over come together to share perspectives and understanding on Mother’s Day from 6pm-730pm.
The Piedmont Blues Mural Dedication will be held on Saturday, May 13th from 1pm - 5pm at Depot Park in the historic railyard, located at 119 Carthage Street in Sanford, NC. The City of Sanford will reveal its newest public artwork funded by a public/private partnership. The mural, located near the historic railyard, was painted by Britt Flood and displays images of Pink Anderson and Floyd Council. Both men are legends of the Piedmont Blues style known for acoustic songs and fingerpicking unique to the genre. Their two names were combined by a well-known British rock band who fell in love with the music of the Black American Folk tradition to create the name, Pink Floyd. Floyd Council was a resident of Sanford, NC, and his son, Floyd Council, Jr will be present to honor his family. Alvin “Little Pink” Anderson will travel from Iowa to celebrate his father and represent his family. After the mural is revealed there will be food trucks, vendors, and live music. Piedmont Blues Preservation Society is sponsoring a special performance by a 45-minute solo performance by Little Pink Anderson to conclude the event.
Joymonger's will host the Official Carolina Blues Festival Pre-Party & Fundraiser with live performances including The King Bees. Penny "Queen Bee '' Zamagni & Rob ``Hound Dog '' Baskerville comprise a well-versed blues band that has been active for over 30 years backing numerous noteworthy blues artists all the while performing on their own and operating the New River Blues Festival. Festivities start at 6pm and will go until about 10pm.
Blues fans will have the opportunity to experience a special concert by blues legend Bob Margolin on May 19th at High Rock Outfitters as part of the NC Blues Week celebration. Bob Margolin is a Grammy-nominated blues guitarist and singer, who played with the legendary Muddy Waters for many years. Come join the party and celebrate the rich heritage of blues in North Carolina!
The highlight of the week is the 37th Annual Carolina Blues Festival: Origination, which features an outstanding lineup of Blues artists from all over the country. The festival includes performances by Charlie Musselwhite, Callie Day, Kat Riggins, Sandra Hall "Empress of the Blues" featuring The King Bees, Little Pink Anderson son of Pink Anderson, Wezo/Trollinger Band, and Mama & The Ruckus fronted by Melissa McKinney.
"We are thrilled to present the 37th Annual Carolina Blues Festival: Origination and celebrate the roots of Blues in the Carolinas," says Atiba Berkley, Acting Executive Director of Piedmont Blues Preservation Society. "This festival is a testament to the vibrant Blues community in North Carolina, and we're excited to showcase the talent of musicians from all over the country."
The festival offers a variety of sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, and the organizers thank all their sponsors for their support in making this event possible. The festival is presented in partnership with the City of Greensboro, ArtsGreensboro, The North Carolina Arts Council, The National Endowment for the Arts, Womack Foundation and others. Tickets are available to watch online as well in person. Visit piedmontblues.org for details.
Join your neighbors from across the state and beyond! Don't miss the opportunity to celebrate North Carolina’s rich displays of Blues culture at various locations. For more information on NC Blues Week and the 37th Annual Carolina Blues Festival: Origination, including tickets, volunteer, intern, vendor, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.piedmontblues.org. For sponsorship inquiries, please contact Atiba Berkley at info@piedmontBlues.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.