Pieces of Now. Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations. Greensboro Historical Museum
Yes! Weekly’s photographer QL Richardson looked back in time Sunday. He attended the viewing of Pieces of Now. Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations. There were many actual pieces from protests and uprisings in Greensboro during the protest for George Floyd. “The display took me back. I could hear the chants, glass breaking, yelling, and screaming, and crying.
I kept thinking to myself that there must be a better way to move forward together. Where we would no longer need BLM.
For all of you that do not get the movement, or do not care, here is what you can do now to End Black Lives Matter: If you or They would stop hating simply because of the color of someone skin color, that you've never had any encounter with. Stop generational Racial hatred. Allow fair and equal opportunities to housing, education, health care, and employment at all levels. Stop Gerrymandering and law that specifically hinders any minority group of people, even elected officials. Stop killing unarmed people and playing Police and then God.
Stop making up false and deadly conspiracy theories. End Gentrification. Stop going to parks and public places blaming people of color for crimes just because; leave the Karen type and itchy trigger fingers at home. Stop being mean. Let Americans vote uncontested. Open your hearts and accept God’s people that you’re never able to get away from.
Finally, teach real American History in school at early ages so that we may end this Repeat. QL Richardson
Pics by QL Richardson
