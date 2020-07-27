HIGH POINT, N.C., July 27, 2020 — Phoenix Academy will return to the classroom on August 17 offering face-to-face instruction in its schools. In a unanimous vote, the Phoenix Academy Board of Directors approved the state structured Plan-B, which stipulates schools can provide in-person instruction as long as they keep the class headcount at 50% of capacity.
Students will be sorted in to two groups. Group A will attend face-to-face instruction on Mondays and Tuesdays, with the remaining three days of the week taught remotely. Students in Group B will attend face-to-face instruction on Thursdays and Fridays, with Monday through Wednesday taught online. That structure enables Phoenix Academy to provide the personal contact many students and parents desired, while also staying within the parameters outlined by the state. Parents are being contacted to let them know their student’s class schedule.
The decision to offer in-person instruction was driven by a survey of parents and teachers. More than 60-percent of parents wanted their children to return to the classroom, and all of the teachers supported the move. Parents were given the option to have the above outlined in-person class schedule or to have their child receive full time remote teaching. The children of the parents who opted for remote learning will be taught online full time starting August 17.
The safety and health of their students and staff is paramount. As such Phoenix Academy has taken extra steps to ensure students and staff are safe from COVID. It starts with a daily Wellness Screening that will be filled out by parents. Additionally, when a student enters a building their temperature will be checked by the Lock Tight FEEVR system that is a contactless camera that takes the students’ temperature at a distance of 6 feet. Finally, The Budd group, an industry leader in disinfecting and cleaning, is maintaining the cleanliness and disinfection of each building daily in compliance with state and CDC guidelines. Additional hand sanitizer dispensers have also been installed in each building.
The plan for face-to-face instruction will stay in place until state or local officials modify the plan or circumstances change. Regardless of any possible changes, Phoenix Academy is prepared. They have been offering remote learning opportunities since 2013. Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about the safety protocols which includes the wearing of a mask at all times and social distancing. With the help of parents, the students will be prepared for the implemented safety changes.
