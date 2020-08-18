HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 18, 2020 – High Point University welcomed its fifth cohort of pharmacy students in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, the Triad region’s only pharmacy school.
On Aug. 17, HPU’s new cohort of pharmacy students took part in a community service project. Eighteen fleece blankets were carefully made by students who donated them to the city of High Point’s chapter of the Cover the City Project.
“This is amazing, and I’m glad we get to do this because I love helping people and giving back,” said Meaghan Collins, a first-year pharmacy student from Birmingham, Alabama.
The COVID-19 global pandemic moved the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy’s Community Day of Service project inside Congdon Hall rather than hosting service events across the city. The students were broken up into small groups to make the blankets.
TOP PHOTO - High Point University’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy welcomed its fifth cohort of students during its White Coat Ceremony. Due to the pandemic, the 69 students were physically distant and families watched a live stream of the ceremony.
“I think it’s rewarding to give back to the community and to help somebody who needs it,” said Chimeng Xiong, a first-year pharmacy student from St. Paul, Minnesota.
The Cover the City project supports the homeless population in shelters and those who do not utilize shelters during the coldest times of the year. Its mission is to cover cities with warmth and love.
That same day, the students took part in a traditional White Coat Ceremony to welcome them into the profession. This year, due to the global pandemic, the students’ families streamed the ceremony live while students and faculty were physically distant from one another during the ceremony. The white coat is often seen as a symbol of authority, purity, professionalism, caring and trust.
“I have a loss of words,” said Rey David Robinson, a Charleston, South Carolina, native. “This is very different because I’m going to be the first doctor in my family. The white coat ceremony means that I’ve come this far.”
Gloria Batchi, a first-year pharmacy student from Congo, Africa, says her white coat symbolizes a new journey at a university that made her feel at home.
“When I first came for the interview, the faculty were very nice and people were smiling,” said Batchi. “The professors were so friendly and they made me feel like I was at home, which is why I chose HPU.”
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,600 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South, No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Best Undergraduate Teaching in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2020 edition of “The Best 385 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2020 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Most Beautiful Campus (No. 18), Best College Dorms (No. 5) and Best Campus Food (No. 20). For nine years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for business and education programs and career development, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university has 60 undergraduate majors, 63 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.