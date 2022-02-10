The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre is proud to present Peter and the Starcatcher, a play by Rick Elice with music by Wayne Barker. Performances are February 18–19 at 7:30 p.m., February 20 at 2:00 p.m., and February 23–26 at 7:30 p.m.
Tony-winning Peter and the Starcatcher upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). A wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s best-selling novels, the play was conceived for the stage by directors, Roger Rees and Alex Timbers. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcherplayfully explores the depths of greed and despair, and the bonds of friendship, duty, and love.
A young orphan and his mates are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by the evil King Zarboff. They know nothing of the mysterious trunk in the captain’s cabin, which contains a precious, otherworldly cargo. At sea, the boys are discovered by a precocious young girl named Molly, a Starcatcher-in-training who realizes that the trunk’s precious cargo is star-stuff, a celestial substance so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands. When the ship is taken over by pirates – led by the fearsome Black Stache, a villain determined to claim the trunk and its treasure for his own – the journey quickly becomes a thrilling adventure.
Director Chris Gilly-Forrer adds, “I wanted to be really ambitious with the staging of this show. Fans of the play know that there are several conventions that the original production team developed that have followed it through its production history. We use some of those vocabularies but have also remixed or deviated from many of them to make big parts of the play feel entirely new. My deepest thanks and greatest appreciation to this special cast that has risen to the challenge, and the design and technical team for dreaming big with me from the beginning. We're going to make something magical happen on Taylor Stage.”
Tickets are available online at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone at 336.334.4392, or in-person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located at 406 Tate Street., Greensboro, NC 27412. The hours of operation at the UNCG Theatre Box Office are Monday-Friday, 1:00-5:00 p.m. Currently, the School of Theatre venues are permitted to open at approximately half capacity, and everyone must wear face coverings per UNCG policy.
About the UNC Greensboro School of Theatre
The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre educates and trains students as professional artists in a wide range of theatrical specialties. Our programs include technical production, design, theatre education, performance, theatre for youth, and directing. Our rigorous BA, BFA, and MFA programs produce exemplary theatre artists with the applicable knowledge, skills, and vision to work professionally in the performing arts. With the help of the National Theatre Honors Fraternity, Alpha Psi Omega, students are furthering their experiences for service inside and outside our community. The School of Theatre is committed to creating and nurturing a diverse, engaged, and artistically well-balanced body of future professionals, performers, and teachers. Our mission is to strengthen our students’ goals, enhance their talents, lead them towards success and help them to turn passion into purpose on and off the stage.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is one of fifty doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both higher research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC system institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students and 2,800+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, in addition to 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in visual and performing arts, health and wellness, nursing, education and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Find us on Twitter: @UNCGTheatre
Facebook: @UNCGTheatre
Instagram: @UNCGTheatre, @UNCGmt, @UNCGacting
YouTube: Search UNCG School of Theatre
More Info., Bios, and Headshots: www.UNCGTheatre.com
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. wwwmtishows.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.