Pencil, Paper, and PPE: Local leaders weigh in on SB 37 and the classroom return

With the quintessential monotone squares of a Zoom call dominating the realm of education for the past year, the hopes of many parents and educators anticipating the return of their children to in-person learning were raised earlier this month. As Senate Bill 37 passed North Carolina’s Senate with a 29-15 vote on Feb. 9, backed heavily by the state’s GOP, as well as the House with a 77-42 vote on Feb. 17, school districts began preparing both students and educators to return to in-person instruction.
However, the Feb. 26 veto of the bill by Governor Roy Cooper has many lobbying for the safe return to in-person learning once again.
“Senate Bill 37 falls short in two critical areas,” Cooper said. “First, it allows students in middle and high school to go back into the classroom in violation of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and CDC health guidelines. Second, it hinders local and state officials from protecting students and teachers during an emergency.”
Senate Bill 37 is a proposed plan to provide access to partial or full in-person instruction for K-12 children in public education under the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit (K-12). Stating that local school districts should offer options for in-person instruction under both Minimum and Moderate Social Distancing guidelines, depending on the needs of each school, Senate Bill 37 pushed many of the formerly fully virtual school systems, such as Durham Public Schools, to adopt hybrid learning policies.
Though many school systems such as Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) and Guilford County Schools (GCS) began offering in-person instruction prior to the recent veto, including the return of high school students in both counties on Feb. 22, Senate Bill 37 would have mandated similar processes in all school systems that were entirely virtual.
Many educators and members of the Board of Education in both counties have strongly supported the return to in-person instruction. However, on the other end of the spectrum are Board members and educators concerned for the safety and well being of their students and staff who strongly oppose the policies entailed in Senate Bill 37.
Leah Crowley, a Republican member of the WS/FCS Board of Education, has been a vocal proponent for the return of K-12 children to the classroom and in-person instruction and supports the recently passed Senate Bill 37.
“Remote learning has met the needs of some, but we saw an increase in absences and students failing classes when we were all remote,” she commented. “So many students need all [the] things a day at school provides— a quiet and safe learning environment, teachers and counselors, nutrition, technology, physical activity, coaches and teammates, special needs services, and more.”
Crowley’s fellow Board member, Vice-Chair Lida Calvert Hayes, shares similar sentiments on many students’ return to in-person learning in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, citing the need for stability.
“I feel like our students need stability, and opening schools when it was deemed safe by our authorities was critical,” she said. “It was essential for our teachers, as well as our students, to feel safe, and I am delighted COVID [vaccine] shots are now open for our teachers.”
While many welcome the return to the classroom, there are just as many that oppose the notion, including Guilford County Schools’ Board of Education member T. Dianne Bellamy Small. She points out that it’s practically impossible to make up for the learning loss in what would be almost a year of some North Carolina students not being in the building.
“Though GCS is attempting to put in place as many safety precautions as possible without addressing an aged infrastructure and the additional implementation cost, we cannot keep people as safe as they need to be with this highly contagious virus,” she stated. “The data tells us that high school students have a higher transmission incident rate, so we will have more challenges preventing the spread of this virus in our high schools. If the expectation is that we can catch up a year of possible learning loss in the next ten weeks, I don’t think that is possible.”
Both Governor Cooper and Board member Small have been vocal that while they are aware of the essential nature of in-person learning, they are focused on and painfully aware of the danger that the virus poses to returning students, educators, and school system staff. A decision that many students and their families in both GCS and WS/FCS are now grappling with - to return to in-person class while being concerned about the rapid spread of a deadly virus.
Social media groups such as the WSFCS Community for Safe Schools have been formed on online platforms, including members who are educators, parents, and students, lobbying for both the formation of stricter safety protocols, and an extended period of time before returning to in-person learning.
As older students in GCS and WS/FCS venture through their first month back to school, it is unclear what the future will bring via the various possibilities local education leaders continue to address. However, every member of the education community can share Small’s sentiment during this rapidly changing time.
“I am proud of the extraordinary work provided by the District,” she said. “I hope everyone takes to heart what we have to do to stay safe and to eradicate this deadly virus.”
For more information on StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit, visit http://innovativeschooldistrict.org/news/strongschoolsnc-public-health-toolkit-k-12/. For more information on GCS reopening plans, visit www.gcsnc.com/reopening. For more information on WS/FCS reopening plans, visit www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/115981.
