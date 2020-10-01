EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Oct. 1, 2020) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is entering a new, multi-year partnership with Carrier, a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, that will help A&T students gain valuable skills, as well as prepare them for future careers at Carrier through development and mentorship.
"At Carrier, we're committed to building the best teams, and this starts with diversity of talent and ideas. We are proud to work with N.C. A&T, which is both a leading doctoral research institution and an esteemed historically black university. This partnership will provide impactful student experiences and build a strong pipeline of talent for our organization,” said Dave Gitlin, president and CEO of Carrier. “At Carrier, we’re leaning into the opportunity to drive a truly diverse and inclusive work environment, and we are thrilled and honored to partner with N.C. A&T as a key part of our journey.”
The five-year sponsorship will include annual programming for career and recruitment initiatives, funding for a number of N.C. A&T student academic organizations, program support for Helping Orient Minorities to Engineering (HOME), Carrier’s participation in two Senior Design/Capstone Projects, as well as Carrier scholarships.
“As America’s largest and top-rated HBCU and a leading STEM institution, we contribute significantly to the high-tech workforce. We are delighted to continue to expand and enhance our graduate pipeline through this partnership with Carrier,” said Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. “A&T’s status as a high-research activity, land-grant university ensures that our students get an extraordinarily strong educational experience and go into the workplace ready to have immediate impact. Carrier’s support of their scholarship and development is greatly appreciated.”
The collaboration will begin in Fall 2020. Under the leadership of Chris Kmetz, Carrier’s senior vice president of Engineering, the partnership also includes naming rights for one club room in the new $90-million Engineering Research and Innovation Complex, which is scheduled to open in 2021.
About North Carolina Agriculture and Technical State University
Established in 1891 as a land-grant institution, North Carolina A&T is America’s largest and top-rated historically black university (by Money magazine, “Best Colleges”), as well as its top-rated public historically black university (U.S. News & World Report, “Best Colleges 2021”). Serving a student body of nearly 13,000 in Greensboro, N.C., it presences include a main campus, a 500-acre university farm and operations at the Gateway Research Park and in the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis. It is America’s top producer of African American engineers, agricultural scientists and recreational studies graduates, as well as math degree earners at the master’s level.
