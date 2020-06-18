GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - June 18, 2020- Papa John's North Carolina stores are proud to support the North Carolina PTA and their communities by providing 7,500 free medium 1-topping pizzas to students in need across the state. Pizza brings people together, especially during these uncertain times. Papa John’s and the North Carolina PTA hope that these pizzas spread positivity among students and their families.
“I’m so fortunate to work for such a wonderful company. All across America, we are encouraged to give back and help our communities. When the pandemic hit, we were concerned about school kids that may need a meal. I reached out to the North Carolina PTA to see how we could help,” said Mike Smith, Director of Operations, Papa John’s International. “They are a great organization and have done everything they could to assist us in giving out the free pizzas. We now have an incredible relationship with the NCPTA and look forward to working with them in the future.”
About North Carolina PTA
North Carolina PTA is the state’s oldest and largest volunteer organization, advocating for every child to reach their full potential. Founded in 1919 and affiliated with National PTA, there are more than 960 Parent Teacher Associations in schools across the state with more than 110,000 members. PTAs provide advocacy, vital volunteers, and material resources to their schools. NCPTA supports PTA units and provides programs, training, and advocacy on behalf of North Carolina’s children.
About Papa John’s
Papa John's International, Inc. is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company and has many locations across North Carolina. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit Papa John’s at www.papajohns.com.
