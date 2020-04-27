HIGH POINT, N.C., April 27, 2020 – High Point University honored outstanding student achievements in the classroom, on campus and in the community during a Virtual Honors Day Ceremony on April 21. Among these awards, four standout students received University Awards for their impressive research, community service, leadership and positive impact.
“With High Point University, being the Premier Life Skills university, these four individuals have embraced all that is offered to them in both the classroom and the community,” said Gail Tuttle, senior vice president for Student Life. “Their legacy will be permanently remembered in our community, and we know that they have prepared themselves for excellence. All four individuals are remarkable scholars. They have embraced every opportunity to lead and enhance not only their own university experience, but have also made profound impact with their fellow classmates and the larger community. We are fortunate to be a part of their transition from a college freshman, to now graduation. Each of these individuals will be missed tremendously at HPU, and yet, we know that they will continue their legacy of greatness.”
The recipients of this year’s awards are as follows:
Douglas McCollum, a senior from High Point, North Carolina, received the University Award for Citizenship. As a High Point Native, McCollum knows the city and knows the change he wants to not only see, but wants to help shape. He will graduate with a degree in strategic communication. He stands by the words he spoke when he became a Say Yes Scholar and A First Generation Scholar, “This is an enormous blessing for my family and myself. I look forward to embracing all HPU has to offer and also imparting strengths I possess to help its staggering and impressive growth.”
McCollum has fully embraced the gift he was given and is imparting his strengths on the next generation in his community. As a Bonner Leader, McCollum spent much of his time volunteering at the Community Writing Center, where he worked with middle school students. He facilitated the Poetry Project, an initiative that teaches, inspires and creates a safe space for youth to express themselves through poetry.
This project and the work with his students is important to him. He has shown commitment to helping them learn the importance of being heard through their writing and the importance of encouraging that skill in them. He will graduate with a degree in strategic communication.
Julia Wallace, a senior from Northfield, Massachusetts, received the University Award for Leadership. From peers to faculty and staff, Wallace’s involvement has certainly left a lasting impact on the HPU community. From serving as the Student Service Chair on the Student Government Executive Council to her time as a University Ambassador, Panhellenic Delegate for Alpha Chi Omega, Club Golf, Honors Program, Sigma Tau Delta and Alpha Lambda Delta, her involvement spanned the spectrum of HPU organizations. Additionally, she is an Honors Scholar, member of Alpha Kappa Psi, and Phi Alpha Delta.
In addition to sitting as a Student Justice, Wallace also competed on the Mock Trial team for two years, most recently serving as captain. She is credited with bringing extraordinary ideas to improve the team and always being the first to volunteer to play a role, bringing enthusiasm and excitement that energized the team. Anyone who has worked with her or had her as part of their team can attest to her hard work, commitment to excellence and overall positive energy that makes her a pleasure to work with.
She will graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in English literature. After graduation, she plans to take a year off and work as a legal assistant or paralegal at a law firm or district attorney’s office. She will use this time to prepare to take the LSAT and become a law student. She wants to attend law school and then work in a prosecutor’s office as an assistant district attorney before moving up to becoming district attorney, U.S. Attorney or work on Capitol Hill as a legislator.
Jacob Lancaster, a senior from Monroe, North Carolina, received the University Award for Achievement. Since beginning at HPU, Lancaster has excelled not only academically but also socially, and in service.
Active and engaged in the culture of HPU, he has held positions of vice president and secretary of the Board of Stewards, was named a Junior Marshall, and was part of the Ethics Bowl. He plays percussion in the jazz, pep and concert bands, as well as percussion ensemble in the Collision praise band. Additionally, he is an Honors Scholar and a member of Alpha Lambda Delta, Odyssey Club and Student Green Team. As another nominator stated, “he is the most outstanding student I have encountered in my 17 years at HPU.”
As a religion major and as a part of the Board of Stewards philanthropic projects, Lancaster has served as an intern with Project Transformation Tennessee, where he was a tutor at a day camp for children in underserved communities in Madison, Tennessee. Additionally, he was a founding member of Theta Alpha Kappa, a religious honor society. He is also a member of Rhi Sigma Tau, the philosophy honor society.
He will graduate with a degree in religion. After graduation, he will attend Duke Divinity School on a full scholarship. It is his dream to one day serve the United Methodist Church as pastor of a local church.
Tucker Wilson from Pembroke, Massachusetts, received the University Award for Service. Wilson has spear-headed many SGA service projects including the annual Stuff a Stocking project, Thank You cards to the High Point Police and Fire departments and United Way donations. Since fall 2018, he has held the position as service chair for the Student Government Association.
Wilson’s reach to serve others is not only here in the HPU Community. After Hurricane Florence, he felt the need to assist those affected by the storm. As the SGA Service Chair, he set up a table during HPU’s 2018 Fall Family Weekend to take up donations. The fundraiser brought in $30,000 and was given to the American Red Cross.
As a member of Alpha Phi Omega, the co-ed service fraternity, he had the opportunity to take two international service trips. On one trip to Haiti, he helped build a home for a family in need. On the second trip, he traveled to Ghana where he assisted at an orphanage and a hospital, helping with life-changing and life-saving surgeries and medical procedures.
He is a member of Order of the Lighted Lamp, VOICE, College Democrats, and an Extraordinary Leader recipient. Wilson will graduate with a double major in international relations and political science.
Faculty in HPU’s Nido R. Qubein School of Communication, School of Art and Design and Earl N. Phillips School of Business also honored students virtually with awards on Honors Day.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South, No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Best Undergraduate Teaching in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2020 edition of “The Best 385 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2020 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Most Beautiful Campus (No. 18), Best College Dorms (No. 5) and Best Campus Food (No. 20). For nine years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for business and education programs and career development, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university offers 60 undergraduate majors, 64 undergraduate minors and 13 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
