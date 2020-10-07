GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – October 7, 2020 – The Vote S.M.A.R.T campaign announced today a diverse list of Guilford County businesses, organizations and nonprofits that have officially endorsed the Vote S.M.A.R.T campaign whose goal is the passing of the $300 million school bond on the ballot in November. The support of these businesses and organizations has been vital in the campaign to secure the bond funding to jumpstart the Facilities Master Plan for Guilford County Schools (GCS).
S.M.A.R.T is an acronym for Safe, Modern, Accessible, Renovated, Tech-Ready schools. It serves as a reminder to voters of the needs in Guilford County public schools. In all, the Facilities Master Plan identifies the need for more than $2 billion to transform, remodel and rebuild every public school in the county in the coming years.
“We are extremely pleased and proud of how the Guilford County community has pulled together to address the critical needs of our schools,” said Frank Thomas, pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and co-chair of the VOTE S.M.A.R.T campaign steering committee. “Nearly three dozen organizations, businesses and individuals have already formally endorsed the bonds and we welcome additional endorsements from all groups that want to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our children and community as a whole.”
Organizations and individuals urging voters to approve the bond include:
Action Greensboro
Bessemer Improvement
Black Child Development Institute
Blue Ridge Companies
Boulton Creative
Brady Services
Brown Investment Properties
Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce
C2 Contractors
Carly Cooke
Cone Health
Dawn Chaney
Fox Rothschild
George C. Simpkins Jr. Political Action Committee
Greensboro Business League
Greensboro Chamber of Commerce
Greensboro Chapter of NAACP
Greensboro Regional Realtors Association
Guilford County Community PAC
Guilford Education Alliance
High Point Chapter of NAACP
High Point Regional Association of Realtors
Interactive Resource Center
J. Harris Photography and Design
John Wagner Insurance
Kiser Alumni Association
Lindley Park Neighborhood Association
Michelle Kennedy
Millicent Graphic Design
Ministers Conference of High Point and Vicinity
Mt. Zion Baptist Church of High Point
R. Steve Bowden and Associates
Race Equity Task Force of First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro
Ready for School, Ready for Life
Replacements PAC
Say Yes Guilford
Susan Schwartz
synerG
Think Eat Grow
Thompson Traders
Towne Bank
TREBIC
Tuggle Duggins
Additional organizations who want to endorse the Vote S.M.A.R.T campaign should send an email and a JPEG/JPG of their logo to info@smartschoolbonds.com.
Visit www.smartschoolbond.com for more information on the bond or to volunteer to work polling sites during early voting or on election day.
Vote S.M.A.R.T, Vote YES on the school bond this November to give Guilford County children schools that are Safe, Modern, Accessible, Renovated and Tech-Ready.
