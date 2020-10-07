GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – October 7, 2020 – The Vote S.M.A.R.T campaign announced today a diverse list of Guilford County businesses, organizations and nonprofits that have officially endorsed the Vote S.M.A.R.T campaign whose goal is the passing of the $300 million school bond on the ballot in November. The support of these businesses and organizations has been vital in the campaign to secure the bond funding to jumpstart the Facilities Master Plan for Guilford County Schools (GCS).

S.M.A.R.T is an acronym for Safe, Modern, Accessible, Renovated, Tech-Ready schools. It serves as a reminder to voters of the needs in Guilford County public schools. In all, the Facilities Master Plan identifies the need for more than $2 billion to transform, remodel and rebuild every public school in the county in the coming years. 

“We are extremely pleased and proud of how the Guilford County community has pulled together to address the critical needs of our schools,” said Frank Thomas, pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and co-chair of the VOTE S.M.A.R.T campaign steering committee. “Nearly three dozen organizations, businesses and individuals have already formally endorsed the bonds and we welcome additional endorsements from all groups that want to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our children and community as a whole.”

Organizations and individuals urging voters to approve the bond include:

Action Greensboro

Bessemer Improvement

Black Child Development Institute

Blue Ridge Companies

Boulton Creative

Brady Services

Brown Investment Properties

Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce

C2 Contractors

Carly Cooke

Cone Health

Dawn Chaney

Fox Rothschild

George C. Simpkins Jr. Political Action Committee

Greensboro Business League

Greensboro Chamber of Commerce

Greensboro Chapter of NAACP

Greensboro Regional Realtors Association

Guilford County Community PAC

Guilford Education Alliance

High Point Chapter of NAACP

High Point Regional Association of Realtors

Interactive Resource Center

J. Harris Photography and Design

John Wagner Insurance

Kiser Alumni Association

Lindley Park Neighborhood Association

Michelle Kennedy

Millicent Graphic Design

Ministers Conference of High Point and Vicinity

Mt. Zion Baptist Church of High Point

R. Steve Bowden and Associates

Race Equity Task Force of First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro

Ready for School, Ready for Life

Replacements PAC

Say Yes Guilford

Susan Schwartz

synerG

Think Eat Grow

Thompson Traders

Towne Bank

TREBIC

Tuggle Duggins

Additional organizations who want to endorse the Vote S.M.A.R.T campaign should send an  email and a JPEG/JPG of their logo to info@smartschoolbonds.com. 

Visit www.smartschoolbond.com for more information on the bond or to volunteer to work polling sites during early voting or on election day.

Vote S.M.A.R.T, Vote YES on the school bond this November to give Guilford County children schools that are Safe, Modern, Accessible, Renovated and Tech-Ready.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.