GREENSBORO, NC (August 14, 2020) – During the second week of August the Greensboro Police Department provided school supplies to approximately 400 youth in need. The school supply give away was held at four neighborhood sites starting August 12 through August 14. The four neighborhoods officers provided supplies were Smith Homes, Ray Warren, Overland Heights and Claremont neighborhoods.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, GPD limited the amount of staff at each site and tried to prevent larger crowds during the giveaways. Officers with Public Resource Neighborhood Center, School Resource Officers and Community Resource Officers provided masks, hand sanitizer as well as school supplies at each site. Porter, GPD’s therapy dog, was also onsite to interact with families.
Operation PASS (Partners Advocating Student Success) started in 2012 as an annual event to provide back-to-school supplies for students. This year all supplies were purchased by the Greensboro Police Foundation and the Greensboro Police Department.
For more information about Operation Pass contact the Greensboro Police Department Office of Community Engagement at 336-373-2636 or communityengagement@greensboro-nc.gov. For more photos of Operations PASS visit the GPD’s Facebook page.
