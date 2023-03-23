WINSTON-SALEM, NC (MARCH 23, 2023)—Piedmont Land Conservancy will host an opening celebration for the Stuart & Emma Thomas Trail at Crossnore Communities for Children’s campus off Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem on Saturday, April 22. The celebration, which takes place on Earth Day, will begin at 2 p.m. and continue until approximately 5 p.m.
The celebration is free and open to the public and will feature family friendly activities and talks. There also will be food trucks on site with food and drinks available for purchase. For those who want to experience the new trail, docent-guided walks will be provided.
The event begins at 2 p.m. on the main stage with remarks by Piedmont Land Conservancy representatives and other local officials (enter off Reynolda Road across from Buena Vista Eye near the Coffee Park Airstream). At 3 p.m., there will be a dedication of the Dr. C.B. Hauser Trailhead at the end of Gillete Street (enter off Thurmond Street near Paisley Magnet School). The celebration will continue with public talks about the project and the history of the area at the main stage beginning at 3:45 p.m.
The new Stuart & Emma Thomas Memorial Trail travels over protected pastures, through beautiful forest space, and out to one of the best downtown skyline views in Winston-Salem. Following the opening celebration, the walking and running trail will be open to the public daily from dawn to dusk. The trail is not intended for cyclists.
“Thanks to generous donors, 92 acres of land were protected forever by a conservation easement on beautiful land in the heart of Winston-Salem in February 2020, with the plan to create a public trail,” Piedmont Land Conservancy Executive Director Kevin Redding said. “With a trailhead off Reynolda Road and another on Gillete Street, the Stuart & Emma Thomas Trail connects the historic neighborhoods of Boston-Thurmond and Buena Vista through the Crossnore campus and across these protected lands.”
“Downtown isn’t often where most of us think to find a nature trail, but the rolling pastures, forested groves, and beautiful views along the new trail mean you don’t need to go far from the city to experience a peaceful, pastoral experience,” he added. “Visitors to the trail will be able to journey up to three-and-a-half miles for walking and running that include hills and dips that will provide visitors with a few good climbs. The trail will have three different loops for variety.”
The trail is named in memory of Stuart and Emma Thomas, a father and daughter who passed in 2011. Stuart and Emma immersed themselves in the natural world around them. Emma was a cross-country runner who loved running on trails. Stuart was an Eagle Scout, a Boy Scout leader and a hunter. He loved nothing better than getting up before daybreak, crouching in a duck blind and watching the sun rise.
The trailhead on Gillete Street in the historic Boston-Thurmond neighborhood is named for Dr. C.B. Hauser, an inspirational educator, legislator, change-maker, and past resident of Boston-Thurmond.
For more information, please visit piedmontland.org/sethomastrail.
About Piedmont Land Conservancy
Piedmont Land Conservancy protects our region’s natural lands, farms and waters for present and future generations by protecting important land resources through conservation easements, acquisition and stewardship of previously protected lands. To achieve its mission, Piedmont Land Conservancy has four primary themes: farmland preservation, water quality protection, natural areas and urban green space. Since 1990, PLC has protected more than 30,000 acres across north central North Carolina. https://www.piedmontland.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.