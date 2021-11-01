Olympic Medalist, World Champion Felix to be N.C. A&T Chancellor’s Speaker Series Featured Guest
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Nov. 1, 2021) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will hold the first Chancellor’s Speaker Series for the 2021-22 academic year, “Mind over Matter,” Tuesday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m., in Harrison Auditorium.
On the heels of the 2020 Summer Olympics, track and field Olympic medalist and world champion Allyson Felix will discuss the power of a healthy and strong mind, overcoming adversity and brand building. The evening conversation will be moderated by N.C. A&T alumnus, Oscar-wining producer, entrepreneur and multi-hyphenate Terrence J (Terrence Jenkins) ’04.
As the campus continues to cultivate an intellectual climate, creatively exchanging ideas, the “Mind over Matter” installment of the speaker series will emphasize the importance of developing, strengthening and utilizing the power of the mind to overcome life’s limitations.
The most decorated track and field Olympian in U.S. history, Felix is an 11-time Olympic medalist, seven-time Olympic champion and world record holder who has remarkably amassed a mind-blowing 29 global medals at the Olympics and World Championships.
In addition to her extensive and successful athletic career, she serves as a member of the Right to Play board to raise awareness for underserved children in developing regions, and is a strong advocate for pregnant women and mothers.
Exploring more entrepreneurial ventures, Felix recently established her own shoe company, Saysh, has investments in a plant-based protein bar company and serves as an advisor to a fitness technology startup.
A host extraordinaire, Terrence J’s career has seen him at the helm of live shows such as BET’s “106 and Park,” E! News, NAACP Image Awards, MTV VMAs, BET Awards and coveted pre-shows for The Oscars, The Grammys and Golden Globes. He has starred in feature films such as the “Think Like a Man” franchise and “Perfect Match.” He began to produce for film and television as executive producer and host of the Miss USA Pageant which led to other popular television programming enterprises. In 2021, Terrence received an Academy Award as the executive producer of the film short, “Two Distant Strangers.”
As an A&T alumnus and ambassador for the Thurgood Marshall Scholarship Fund, Terrence J has made a lifelong commitment to HBCU advocacy, including technology, financial literacy, scholarship funding and more.
The speaker series is free and open to the public. Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis at the University Ticket Office (Brown Hall), beginning Monday, Nov. 8. While it is a public event, masks will be required. Additionally, all attendees must provide either proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test within the previous 72 hours of the event date. A valid ID must accompany either option. Failure to comply will result in the attendee being refused entry to the event.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges; Washington Monthly College Guide and Rankings). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
