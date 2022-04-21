de30e6479ce566ab1d22ff1f9169fd0c.jpeg

Old Salem Museums & Gardens Chosen to Host Dismantle Preservation Learning Lab

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (April 21, 2022) – Old Salem Museums & Gardens has been chosen to host the 2022 Dismantle Preservation Learning Lab running from April 21st to 23rd. In collaboration with cultural resources consultant Sarah Marsom and Decay Devils founder Tyrell Anderson, the three-day lab will offer intimate and immersive educational opportunities within the Old Salem historic district. Registrants from diverse backgrounds and with varying levels of professional experience will have the opportunity to engage in collaborative discussions about the future of preservation, cultural resource management, and public history. 

“We have to dismantle the preservation field to see what parts are worth using for another 50+ years and what parts need replaced,” says Marsom. The learning lab will utilize Old Salem’s organizational success as a foundation to explore ways to make institutional change, how to move beyond the expected (hi)story, and techniques to look cultural sites with fresh eyes to encourage organization-wide evolution. 

“Over the past five years, Old Salem has completely transformed itself as an organization,” says Frank Vagnone, President and CEO of Old Salem Museums & Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts, “We are honored to host this event where we can collaborate with emerging and established preservation and museum professionals and share our recent successes and transformational work like our Equity Initiative.” The Equity Initiative has resulted in major human resources changes at Old Salem, including self-care days for all employees and anti-discriminatory hiring practices. 

Next year, a representative from Old Salem Museums & Gardens will travel to Gary, Indiana, home to the Decay Devils, to collaborate on the 2023 Dismantle Preservation Learning Lab.  

About Old Salem Museums & Gardens  

Old Salem Museums & Gardens is a unique living history site that shares the rich, authentic, and diverse cultural history of the early South—with special emphasis on the Moravians in North Carolina, enslaved and free people of African descent, and indigenous peoples of the Southern Woodlands—through the preservation and interpretation of material culture, architecture, and cultural landscapes. Its museums—the Historic Town of Salem, the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA), and the Gardens at Old Salem—are quickly becoming nationally known for innovative and novel interpretive models and programs.

