Old Salem Hidden Town Online Workshop with Genealogist Lamar E. DeLoatch Explores Migration Patterns as a Tool for African American Genealogy and Family History
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (January 17, 2022) – An online workshop "Migration Patterns: An Alternative for Locating African American Origins,” will be presented Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon by Lamar E. DeLoatch, President of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogy Society, Piedmont-Triad Chapter. The public is invited to participate in this Zoom workshop. The event is free with donations accepted and registration is required, please visit https://www.oldsalem.org/events/event/migration/
“Migration is one of the great forces of history, geography, and culture. When people move in large numbers they often rearrange, not only their own lives but also the places they leave and the places they settle,” says Mr. DeLoatch. In this workshop, Mr. DeLoatch will use location, place, and movement as stepping stones for African American genealogical research throughout the United States. His presentation explores a number of consequential migrations that helped reshape culture, politics, and economic structures, including the transatlantic crossing of enslaved Africans from Africa during the middle passage, as well as the Great Migrations and the Southern Migration in the United States during the 20th and 21st centuries. For people of African descent, their ancestors could have been a part of any or all of these migrations. Therefore, the pursuit of family history often involves clues found far from home. Mr. DeLoatch adds, “If you want to know where you came from, this will be a great workshop for you to attend.”
Lamar DeLoatch has been a Genealogical Compiler and Researcher for 42 years. A Northampton County, North Carolina, native, he has traced his family history back to castles in France, the Balanta People in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, the Akan Tribe in Ghana, and the Cherokee, Creek, Nansemond, Saponi, and Tuscarora Nations. His family is descendant of the Somerset Place Plantation, a North Carolina State Historic Site. Mr. Deloatch refers to himself as an American of African and Native American descent. In 1998, he co-founded the North Carolina Piedmont-Triad Chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) of which he is currently president. In 2018, he was presented the Old North State Award by Governor Roy Cooper for his work and genealogical research in his community and for the state of North Carolina
About the Hidden Town Project
The Hidden Town Project is a groundbreaking initiative to research and reveal the history of the community of enslaved and free people of African descent who once lived in Salem, North Carolina. The Hidden Town Project tracks the effects and legacy of enslaved people from the founding of Salem in 1766 through the Jim Crow Era and into the 21st Century. The project seeks community-centered ways that Old Salem can better tell stories of people of African descent in the town of Salem and the Wachovia Tract. The Hidden Town Project is headquartered in the Moravian Research and Archaeology Lab at Old Salem.
www.oldsalem.org/core-initiatives/hidden-town-project/
About Old Salem Museums & Gardens
Old Salem Museums & Gardens is a unique living history site that shares the rich, authentic, and diverse cultural history of the early South—with special emphasis on the Moravians in North Carolina, enslaved and free people of African descent, and indigenous peoples of the Southern Woodlands—through the preservation and interpretation of material culture, architecture, and cultural landscapes. Its museums—the Historic Town of Salem, the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA), and the Gardens at Old Salem—are quickly becoming nationally known for innovative and novel interpretive models and programs.
About the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts at Old Salem Museums & Gardens The Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA) is the preeminent center for the research of decorative arts and material culture of the early South. Part of Old Salem Museums & Gardens, MESDA is home to the finest collection of southern decorative arts and related research materials in the country. The museum is internationally recognized for its contributions to the study and understanding of the history, decorative arts, and material culture of the American South.
